It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!
The Halloween season television staple since its first showing in 1966 has become trickier to find on network television in recent years after decades on CBS. But local families can see the classic Peanuts cartoon near an actual pumpkin patch this year.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m., Parsons Farm Produce will host an outdoor showing of “It’s the Great Pumpkin” — the time-honored tale of Charlie Brown’s friend Linus’ faithful wait for the mythical gourd’s appearance. The fact that the farm market actually has its own pumpkin patch just adds a little extra pumpkin magic to the whole affair.
“It’s a classic,” said Brittany Parsons, owner and manager of the produce market near Dagsboro. While the farm has hosted the movie before, this year is its first showing since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many holiday activities throughout the area.
Parsons said the family decided to bring the event back this year. “It’s outside,” she said, “so people can distance themselves if they want to.” Families should bring their own chairs and/or blankets, she said. Food, including pizza, popcorn and coffee from Local Coffee will be offered for sale.
“It’s just a fun family night,” Parsons said — the movie only lasts about 30 minutes so it’s “perfect for kids’ attention spans,” she said.
Parsons Farm Produce will also host a Trunk-or-Treat event Saturday, Oct. 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. “We’ve invited other businesses to come and hand out candy,” Parsons said. “It’s been a hard couple of years and we just wanted to kind of give back,” particularly since some town-sponsored Halloween activities have been canceled again this year, she said.
“If we can have a little bit of joy, in this COVID world, we want to do that,” Parsons said. “Kids are excited to dress up. It’s a good day for them,” she said.
The movie night and trunk-or-treat events are both free to the public. Parsons Farm Produce is located at 30381 Armory Road, Dagsboro. For more information, call the farm at (302) 732-3336.