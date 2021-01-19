While people are “staying at home,” they can find their inner artist and register for the Rehoboth Art League’s “Oil Painting” class with local artist Joe Terrone. The Zoom class is for beginners, as well as more seasoned painters, and will take place on Wednesdays from Jan. 27 through Feb. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
In this five-week virtual class, students will learn the basic tools of oil painting to create a work of art. Each class will begin with a specific discussion topic, such as color theory, composition, the importance of values, drawing skills and perspective. They will also learn how to read a tube of paint and what kind of brushes they need, as well as what alternative substrate can be used.
Students can work from still-life, photos or their imagination. As they advance weekly, they will become more equipped to understand and analyze their artwork. The cost of the class is $200 for members or $235 for non-members.
Registration is required for all classes. To register go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the RAL at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All registered students will receive an invitation by email the day before the class with a link to join the class on Zoom. To use Zoom, they just need an internet connected computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone with a webcam or built-in camera and microphone.