On Saturday, May 9, Feeling Lucky will be performing a concert via Facebook Live to benefit Delaware’s frontline workers.
The band has partnered with High 5 Hospitality LLC and their associated restaurants (Buffalo Wild Wings, Eggspectation, Stone Balloon and Limestone BBQ & Bourbon) to raise money for the #FeedTheFrontline program to provide meals for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, including healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, firefighters, police officers and other first-responders.
Viewers can tune into the band’s Facebook page for the Livestream at 7 p.m. sharp on May 9, at facebook.com/feelingluckyband.
There are multiple ways to donate starting now:
- When calling to place a takeout order at any of the High 5 restaurants, people can add a #feedthefrontline donation to their order.
- Order online at https://tabrabbit.com/orders/79-limestone-bbq-and-bourbon/foods/1427-feed%20the%20frontline.
- Venmo @feelingluckyband (100 percent of donations received will be donated to #feedthefrontline.)
“Our frontline workers need community support now more than ever, and this event provides an opportunity to remind those workers that we see them and appreciate them,” organizers said.
The event’s Facebook event page is at https://www.facebook.com/events/233979207868578/.