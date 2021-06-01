Selbyville’s Annual Old Timer’s Day Classic Car & Family Festival is set to return on Saturday, June 19, for the 64th year. Hosted by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Selbyville, and presented by Bunting & Murray Construction Corporation, the event will feature classic vehicles across multiple decades as far back as the 1930s. A family-friendly affair, the event also includes food vendors, children’s activities and live music from the Glass Onion Band, sponsored by Mountaire Farms.
“After a year of cancelations and minimal events, we are excited to have the opportunity to highlight the town,” said Chamber Executive Director Lauren Weaver. “Guests find the inland towns to be charming and family-friendly; and the classic cars and trucks are a blast from the past.”
Also participating in the event are: Synergy Café, Billy Reese—State Farm, Scott Smith Edward Jones, Selbyville Public Library, Selbyville Ladies Auxiliary, Selbyville Community Club and more.
Vehicle entry into the car show costs $10, and the first 100 registrants receive a commemorative event gift sponsored by Murray Sod. As part of the Early Bird Special, anyone who registers a vehicle before June 17 will receive a $5 voucher to Synergy Café in downtown Selbyville. Judges will evaluate the interior, exterior and engine compartment of each vehicle, with prizes awarded for each category by decade, as well as cash prizes for People’s Choice and Best of Show.
For complete details, schedule of events or to enter a vehicle, visit www.thequietresorts.com.