This year, at the 65th Annual Old Timer’s Day Classic Car Show & Family Festival, there will be a cornhole tournament, with prizes for the best players.
There will be a petting zoo, too, at the Saturday, June 18, event, as well as pony rides, jaunts in a firetruck, a beer garden and the event’s traditional classic car show, featuring vehicles from 1992 and earlier.
“Last year was a great time, and I’m sure it will be again this year,” said Town Councilwoman Carol Cary, who will be one of the judges for the car show.
“All the old cars are there, and vendors are at their booths. Dogs are welcome, pets. It’s a fabulous day. Anybody who wants to come is welcome. It’s free, and it’s a nice, old-fashioned town event,” Cary said.
Vendors will be offering items ranging from wreaths to scented candles, Cary said. As a member of the Selbyville Community Club, she will be at that booth with other members as they sell raffle tickets for baskets with themes including women, car enthusiasts, gift-card lovers, children and dogs. Proceeds will benefit the club and its community events.
Youngsters will be given chalk and encouraged to draw pictures of their pets on the sidewalk at the Community Club booth, near Salem United Methodist Church and Dollar General. Most downtown shops will be open, and some will be giving away items such as first aid kits and stickers.
Vehicles from 1992 and earlier will line Church Street as they compete for titles including Best in Show.
Other highlights will include disc jockey Brian K. Hall playing music from 8 a.m. to noon, blood pressure screenings and stroke-awareness information from Beebe Healthcare from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., vehicle judging from 10 a.m. to noon, Funny Farm Petting Zoo and pony rides for a fee from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., firetruck rides from the Railroad Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cornhole Tournament from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with cash prizes, bounce house and obstacle course from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., historic walking tour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beer garden (to benefit the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., food and art vendors open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., performance by the Glass Onion Band from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and an awards ceremony at 2 p.m.
The recipient of the award for best overall car or truck will win a $100 cash prize, as will the person whose vehicle receives the People’s Choice Award.
Celebrating the 65th anniversary of Old Timer’s Day is “an incredible milestone that speaks to the diverse programming and inclusive approach of the event organizers,” Zach Evans, community outreach coordinator for Mountaire Farms, said.
“Old Timer’s Day celebrates everything we love about Selbyville and Sussex County. It’s a family-focused event that aims to provide entertainment for all ages. Come out this weekend to check out some of our favorite programs, as well as a number of exciting new additions, like the cornhole tournament, pony rides and the petting zoo,” he said.