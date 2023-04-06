The Ocean Waves Quilt Guild’s 2023 Quilt Show, “Fabric of Life,” will be held April 13-15, at Sussex Academy, 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown. More than 300 judged and non-judged quilts made by guild members and friends of the guild will be exhibited, along with Quilts of Valor. Quilts that have been entered for judging will be judged by nationally certified judges Sandra Dorrbecker and Beth Pauley.
The biennial show is the guild’s primary fundraiser and helps the guild to continue its mission of education and charitable community service.
The show’s featured artist, Edyta Sitar, is an internationally recognized quilter, author and teacher from Oxnard, Calif. As the founder and owner of her company, Laundry Basket Quilts, she carries on her family tradition that fabrics and threads have stitched together through the generations.
“The combination of inspiration, a love for fabric, a keen eye for color, and her family teachings blended into the recipe for a talent in constructing amazing quilts, creating innovative quilting patterns, designing beautiful traditional and batik fabrics for Moda and now for Andover, and designing stunning thread for Aurifil. She has published numerous books, been featured in many magazines, and her quilts have been honored in displays around the world,” organizers said.
The show will feature an exhibit of Sitar’s quilts, and she will offer her original quilting patterns and fabrics for sale at the Vendors’ Mart. She will give a lecture and trunk show, included in the price of quilt show admission, on Friday, April 14, at 5:30 p.m.
The Vendors’ Mart includes 37 vendors offering both quilting and non-sewing items for sale. Attendees can also take a chance on a raffle drawing for 24 quilts, including a special Opportunity Quilt and 20 themed baskets; bring a quilt to be appraised by AQS certified appraiser Karen Dever; vote on the guild’s placemat challenge; shop at the Second Time Around booth offering bargains on quilt fabric, sewing notions, books and magazines; participate in quilting demos; and have lunch at the on-site catered food service.
The Quilt Show will be open Thursday, April 13, and Friday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free parking is available at Sussex Academy. Admission to the show costs $10 for one day, $15 for two days or $20 for three days.
Visit oceanwavesquiltguild.org for more details about the Quilt Show and laundrybasketquilts.com for information about Edyta Sitar.
The Ocean Waves Quilt Guild Inc. (OWQG), with a current membership of 250 members, was organized in 1997 for the purpose of increasing members’ knowledge of quilting and promoting general awareness of the art. The guild meets once a month at Conley’s United Methodist Church, 33106 Jolyns Way, Lewes, from 10 a.m. to noon. The guild welcomes anyone interested and encourages individuals to become an active member.
OWQG seeks to develop and expands its members’ quilting skills and knowledge through a variety of educational opportunities designed to perpetuate the art of quilting and contribute to members’ growth and enrichment, such as presentations by and classes with well-known quilters, bus trips to quilt shows, quilters’ studios, museums, pre-meeting demonstrations, quilting bees, and an annual multi-day retreat.
The guild shares information with its members via a newsletter and website. A show-and-tell is held at each meeting, in which members are encouraged to share their projects with the guild membership.
Members participate in a program that supports the needs of the community by sewing and donating items to various charities and organizations. One guild meeting each year is set aside as a “sew-in,” at which members gather to work on the items the guild donates. Throughout the remainder of the year, OWQG members, as well as other individuals from outside the guild, contribute fabric, their time, and their talents in smaller groups or individually to sew the items.
The guild sews and donates patriotic Quilts of Valor to members of the military and veterans in recognition of their service. Teddy bears made of red, white and blue fabric are given to children attending the Transfer Ceremony at Dover Air Force Base for a fallen family member. First-responders and hospital emergency rooms receive teddy bears made from juvenile fabric to comfort children during difficult situations.
Pillowcases are given to children and adult inpatients at local hospitals and those undergoing infusion treatments. Heart pillows are sewn for patients receiving treatment for breast cancer at Beebe Healthcare and to the Cancer Support Community of Delaware. Infant burial gowns, made from bridal gowns, are distributed to Christiana Cares and A. I. DuPont Children’s Hospital. Numerous quilts are sewn for newborns, older children and adults at local hospitals, shelters and other organizations, including Bayhealth Medical Centers, Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, Delaware Hospice, the Rosa Health Center, Habitat for Humanity and more.
To financially support the guild’s education and community service mission, the guild organizes a biennial Quilt Show to display quilts most recently made primarily by guild members and educate other quilters and the general public about this beautiful form of textile art and quilting techniques.