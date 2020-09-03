The Town of Ocean View will host a socially-distanced Fall Concert Series, with three shows in September.
All performances will be free of charge, in John West Park from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Vendors will not be selling refreshments, but those attending may bring their own snacks and beverages.
The Over Time Band, playing classic and modern rock, will be there on Sept. 11.
The Hot Sauce Band, with old and new songs in a spicy Latin flavor, will perform on Sept. 18, and The Funsters will take the stage, offering rock-and-roll and soul, on Sept. 25.
Seating pod areas will be marked and positioned 6 feet apart. Face coverings will be required.
Town Manager Carol Houck said she and other town leaders are also working on a plan for a tree-lighting ceremony, with guests properly distanced, in place what would have been the second annual Old Town Holiday Market & Tree Lighting.
“I think we can do that. It probably can be done with no Santa Claus — certainly no sitting on Santa’s lap at this point in time,” Houck told town council members at the Tuesday, Aug. 11, meeting, after recommending both the tree-lighting and popular Cops & Goblins Halloween celebration be scrapped this year, and adding that the decisions saddened her.
Mayor John Reddington and members of the council said they liked the idea of a modified tree-lighting and encouraged Houck to proceed. Reddington said it was more than three months away from the time of the August meeting, so there was time to cancel if the coronavirus pandemic worsened.
Planning had begun for both Cops & Goblins and the tree-lighting and holiday market, but the efforts will benefit next year’s celebrations, Houck said.
“The decision to cancel Cops & Goblins was not easy,” Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin told Coastal Point.
“The community really loves the event, and COVID has denied the kids from participating in many activities. Unfortunately, the large crowds would have made social distancing impossible. Proper sanitation of rides and play equipment could not be done. While we are sad that the event is canceled, we look forward to a bigger and better event in 2021,” the chief said.