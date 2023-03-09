All Things Spring, a new Ocean View event, is being planned for 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at John West Park.
“Think butterflies, beetles, bumblebees, bunnies, bubbles and blooms. All will be represented, and admission will be free,” Town Manager Carol Houck told the Coastal Point, explaining that the original plan was to have an Easter egg hunt, but since Millville is having one, the Town of Ocean View didn’t want to compete with the neighboring town’s event.
“We thought we would spread out the fun in the area and do something truly kind of spring-focused,” she said.
Characters will be in costume, and vendors will sell plants and other items. Boy Scouts will sell hotdogs and hamburgers, and possibly have an expanded menu, and hot chocolate and coffee lovers will be able to buy cups freshly brewed.
Also planned are cotton candy for sale, a rock-climbing wall, giant slide and cow-milking contest, although not with a real cow.
Charlie & the CoolTones will provide live entertainment.