Aidan Levy could feel the pride swell in his chest.
The 16-year-old resident of Ocean View stood atop the winner’s platform emblazoned with the numeral “1” at the Capitol Sports Center in Indianapolis, Ind., on March 13.
Levy, the son of Kerri and Erik Levy, had just captured the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) championship. The magnitude of what he had accomplished hit home during the medal ceremony.
“That is the best feeling there is,” said Levy. It was the ultimate goal of “all the hard work I had been putting in, and it felt great to win. This sport means a lot to me [because) I’ve been training for (many) years.”
This was a moment that Levy had been dreaming about since he was 9 years old. The ensuing years saw him become increasingly enamored with how much he could improve his moves as his workouts and achievements in competition progressed.
Levy previously finished in first place at the IBJJF Houston (Texas) Open in April 2021, and he placed second at the IBJJF Tournament in Orlando, Florida last July 22.
A junior at Sussex Academy High School in Georgetown, Aidan earned his Blue Belt in November, 2020. He consistently trains six to seven days a week, in addition to undergoing strength training four days each week.
The sport in which Levy is excelling — Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) — is a martial arts and combat undertaking. It is based on ground fighting and submission holds. The focus is based on one’s skill of taking an opponent to the ground and controlling them by gaining a dominant position using joint locks or chokeholds.
Governing bodies such as the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) set worldwide rules and standards to be used in competition.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu revolves around the concept that a smaller, less powerful person can successfully defend themselves against a bigger, stronger, heavier opponent. Competitors do this by using leverage and weight distribution, taking the fight to the ground and using a number of holds and submissions to defeat their opponents.
Sparring, which is commonly referred to as “rolling” within the sport, as well as live drilling, play a major role in much of the training to aid the competitor’s development.
Levy is quick to credit several coaches who have enhanced his passion for and success in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
“I’ve been with coach Chris White since I started the sport at Riptide Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Lewes (Delaware),” said Levy, who was born in Lewes. “He was my first instructor and continues to be a mentor, helping me tremendously in both skill and in my transition to teaching (the sport). Professor Lee Rosenfield of Shonen Jiu Jitsu in Glen Burnie (Maryland) changed many aspects of my game and took a profound interest in developing my skills.
“I now train with one of my Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu idols, Professor Paulo Miyao of Studio 1908 in Hoboken, N.J.,” Levy added. “Professor Miyao is a multi-champion in the sport, and he is in my corner at my competitions giving me direction.”
The schedule of competition is never-ending for Aidan. He will use his significant and still-emerging Jiu-Jitsu skills against the best the world has to offer at the IBJJF World Tournament in Long Beach, Calif., in early June.