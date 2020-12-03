On Dec. 5, Ocean View Presbyterian Church will release its 10th Annual Nativity Festival, digitally, on the church’s website, ovpc.org.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this festival, usually held in Memorial Hall on the church campus and a much-anticipated community favorite, will be online this year. As in past years, creches from many countries, music from the talented OVPC musicians, Kathy Rhodes and Eric Neumann, and this year, spoken stories about some of the manger scenes, will be featured.
As Elsie Young, the Festival’s originator has said, “We do this as a gift to the community to start the Christmas season. Because we get so busy during the holiday season, it is important for people to take the time to look at the different creches ... to talk about them.”
This year the event can be enjoyed over and over from the comfort of one’s home, just by going to the church’s website. Have a glass of hot cider and enjoy. To view the video after Dec. 5, go to OVPC.org and click on the Nativity Festival icon.