Free concerts, movies and a new event to celebrate the current season are planned at John West Park in Ocean View in coming months.
The Spring Fling, described by Town Manager Carol Houck as “a celebration of all things spring,” will make its debut from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, with May 7 as the rain date.
She said a “very special visitor will take time out of their busy spring-break schedule to hop on over to John West Park.”
“Things are looking great for our Spring Fling. It is planned, and we are ready to deliver a fun-filled day with a focus on family. Our market vendors will offer a range of items — some very suitable for Mother’s Day gifts. Mr. E. Bunny will be chilling in his happy place, handing out goodies and posing for photos.
“Charlie & the Cool Tones will perform from 2 to 4 p.m., and the rock-climbing wall, giant slide, kids’ crafts, playground and Boy Scout Troop 281 food sales will be offered all day,” Houck said.
An Arbor Day tree will be planted, and the Coastal Towns Historic Village will be open. The Town will present a Mother’s Day Market with unique local vendors.
In June, the Town will sponsor the free Summer Concert Series, beginning on Friday, June 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. with a performance by Glass Onion. Also performing will be Hot Sauce on June 9, Over Time on June 16 and Monkee Paw on June 23.
Movies that will be presented at Classic Movie Nights are “To Catch a Thief” on Friday, Sept. 8; “The Adventures of Robin Hood” on Friday, Sept. 15; and “American Graffiti—50th Anniversary” on Friday, Sept. 22.
“We are still working on all the fun activities for our classic movie nights,” Houck said.
The Cops & Goblins event is planned for Saturday, Oct. 28, and the Old Town Holiday Market, Tree Lighting & Trail of Lights will be on Saturday, Nov. 25.