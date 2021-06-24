About a dozen artists will gather outdoors in front of Damon Pla’s art studio on Saturday, for the first Ocean View Fine Arts Show, during which visitors can browse or purchase items ranging from handmade jewelry to pottery.
The event is planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, but will be held on Sunday in case of rain.
“These are works by my artist friends who have displayed for over 10 years. They are all local. There will be 11 artists with hand-blown glass items, handmade artisan jewelry, paintings, screen printing, pottery… I am able to give my friends another show for their schedule this year, and that makes me very happy. Now that I have a storefront, I am able to give them this show,” said Pla, who also has a studio in the Bethany Forest home he and wife, Dana Evans, share with their children, Maya and Zoey.
Items for sale will range in price from around $25 to thousands of dollars for some paintings.
Guests can park east of Pla’s studio, next to Coastal Cottage, and also at Lord Baltimore Elementary School.
“The originality of these works at the art show are top in the area. I’ve admired these artists for over a decade. … I’m able to collect my good friends and just create a vibe and show their works,” he said.
In 2001, Pla moved from Florida to Delaware, where he was busy painting murals. The last summer before relocating, he stayed north until October and said he “just fell in love with the seasons changing.”
“It’s gorgeous. There are no chunks of time that are signifiers in Florida, but here, I’m still near the beach and I get to enjoy the seasons. After painting murals for so many years up here, I met my wife and we had our first child, and I realized, with her wanting to work, I wouldn’t do murals as much. So, I started painting. There is somewhat of a connection for me between landscapes and surreal paintings and that is the setting.
“Setting and time of day — I am obsessed with late afternoon light. It’s how I wish all light would be at all times. I think we’d all be a little happier,” he had told the Coastal Point during a previous conversation.
Damon Pla Fine Arts Studio & Gallery is located at 101 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26), Suite B, Ocean View. They can be reached at (302) 539-3828 or at the website at damonpla.com.