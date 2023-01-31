Riding the wave of a sold-out hit performance of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “A Grand Night for Singing” last November, the Ocean Pines Players (OPP) is poised to get people rolling in the aisles with laughter.
The 2022-2023 season is somewhat of a comeback season for the Players. Like many community groups, the recent pandemic limited any face-to-face rehearsals and canceled more than one event. Recovery has been slow but steady, and the current Board of Directors and roster of new members are energized and focused with a three-year strategic plan, representatives said.
The next production, “Four Old Broads” by Leslie Kimbell and directed by Ed Guinan, is a comedy mystery. Only a few weeks into rehearsal, the cast itself is still laughing from the quips and hijinks of these ladies. A mystery unfolds with laughter as the denizens of Magnolia Place Assisted Living try to outsmart the evil Nurse Jones and make it to the Sassy Seniors Caribbean Cruise.
Performances are March 10, 11, 17 and 18, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ocean City, Md. Tickets are available at https://oceanpinesplayers.org . All tickets are reserved seating, so it’s best to buy early to ensure desired seating.
Ocean Pines Players is a local all-volunteer 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For general information about OPP, visit oceanpinesplayers.org or follow them on Facebook Facebook.com/oceanpinesplayers.