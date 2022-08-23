The Ocean Pines Players is hosting a free “meet-and-greet” open house this Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The location is the Ocean Pines (Md.) Community Center Pavilion, adjacent to the Farmers’ Market vendor area in White Horse Park.
Activities include karaoke singing from an extensive song list. Show tunes, classics and contemporary will be available; perhaps a bit of theater games where they play off each other’s words or actions as improvisation. They’ll also have costumes to try on for a photo op. After all that activity, popcorn and lemonade will be served.
Frank Pasquilino, OPP’s president said, “This event is a great way to find out what we do while you try your hand at various theater skills. We are building our membership base, and we hope you will join us.”
The regular season for OPP includes two musical entries, “A Grand Night for Singing,” scheduled as dinner theater on Nov. 18 at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club and “Love ... or Not?” on Feb. 10-12 at Most Blessed Sacrament School (MBS). They’ll also offer two comedies, “Play On,” on March 10-11 and 17-18 at MBS, and “Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” May 12-13 and 19-20 at OP Assateague Room. Ticket sales and audition forms can be found on the website at https://oceanpinesplayers.org.