In the normal course of a year, the Ocean City Lodge of the Sons & Daughters of Italy raises funds at its meetings and its annual St. Joseph’s Festival, and earmarks some for contributions to charitable organizations. That hasn’t been the case this year, with monthly meetings and the festival canceled because of COVID-19.
The pandemic, however, hasn’t brought a complete stop to all giving, and in October the Lodge donated $1,500 to nine non-profit organizations, with the money coming from gifts from the membership for that purpose.
In a message to members, Lodge President Vincent Mollicone thanked them for the extra effort to keep the charity program operating.
“Our Lodge is able to make donations to these worthy charities only because of the personal generosity of you wonderful members,” he said in an email to all. “This has been a difficult time for non-profit organizations, and once again you have shown that we care,” he said.
The Order Sons & Daughters of Italy in America has been in existence in the U.S. since 1905. The Ocean City, Md., lodge was started by Italian businessmen and women in May of 1980. Its goals include increasing awareness of the Italian culture and contributions of Italian Americans to the progress of the United States, helping the community through charitable contributions, and promoting Americanism based on absolute loyalty to the Constitution.
Today Ocean City Lodge 2474, with more than 200 members living in Worcester County, Md., and Sussex County, is active throughout the local area, donating to many charitable organizations. The lodge also provides scholarships to young Italian American high school students, and helps support the many young men and women who travel from Italy every summer to work in Ocean City and the surrounding resort areas.