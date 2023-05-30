The Art League of Ocean City is inviting the public to six new art shows opening on First Friday, June 2, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 94th Street bayside in Ocean City, Md. Admission is free, with complimentary beverages sponsored by PKS Investments.
The Thaler Gallery is hosting an exhibition by Laura Era, owner and curator of the Troika Gallery in Easton, Md., titled “People & Places.” Era is an award-winning professional portrait and landscape artist and teacher. Basically self-taught, she considers herself an artist since the cradle. Era has painted multitudes of portraits on commission, both formal and informal, in oil and pastel. Her works hang in collections throughout the United States and Europe. She is a member of the Portrait Society of America, the Maryland Society of Portrait Painters, the Maryland Pastel Society, the Working Artist Forum and the Academy Art Museum. Era will judge the 2023 Artists Paint OC Plein Air Event in August.
A group show titled “Drawings” fills the walls of the Sisson Galleria in June. The exhibit celebrates artwork created in graphite, colored pencil, charcoal, crayon, markers and ink. Edward Brown, associate professor at Salisbury University, will select the winners and award cash prizes.
Studio E features the annual Clay-a-Palooza show, displaying fun and functional ceramics created by the Clay Guild of the Eastern Shore. Founded in 2005, the Clay Guild serves the southern part of the Eastern Shore, with members in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. Work being shown includes handcrafted, one-of-a-kind ceramics made by local potters. A Clay Guild marketplace will also be open during First Friday, featuring vendors offering their original clay creations.
Doris Glovier of Pocomoke City, Md., is the Spotlight Gallery artist for June. Her favorite genres are portraiture and figural works, as well as nature studies in oils and watercolor. She teaches oil and watercolor painting in her studio and occasionally holds workshops at the Delmarva Discovery Museum in Pocomoke City. Glovier serves on the board of the Worcester County (Md.) Arts Council and is a member of The Working Artists Forum, a group for professional artists, in Easton, Md.
Ginny Barney of Lewes is showing her artwork in the Artisan Showcase in June. A self-taught artist, Barney’s focus is paper in all forms. She turns cigar boxes into objects of art, embellished with knobs and metal feet. She also makes one-of-a-kind art journals, as well as collages, acrylic paintings and all-occasion greeting cards.
The artwork of Emil Markulis continues showing in the Staircase Gallery.
A weekend pop-up exhibit features artwork by Worcester County middle and high school students for the Lower Shore Addiction Awareness Visual Arts Competition. Sponsored by the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore, the show places an emphasis on hope and maintaining recovery. The show is for one weekend only, June 2-4.
On First Friday, the art league will announce its 2023 scholarship winners, continuing its support of local students who are seeking a higher education in the arts. Since the art league first began granting scholarships in 1991, they have awarded 75 scholarships to date.
Art shows at the league’s satellite galleries continue through June. Karen Hutchison exhibits her work at the Coffee Beanery on 94th Street and Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Cindy Beyer’s show of paintings continues in the Princess Royale lobby, at 9100 Coastal Highway in Ocean City.
The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting artistic expression and appreciation for the creative arts in our community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs, and community art projects.