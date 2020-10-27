The staff of the Ocean City, Md., Special Events Department is doing all it can to ensure the resort does not lose its annual Christmas Parade this holiday season.
“The goal is to move forward,” Special Events Director Frank Miller said.
During the Oct. 19 meeting of the Ocean City Tourism, Miller began by relaying bad news.
“We did get word from Stephen Decatur High School’s principal that the overall school system is not in a position to support, which is a big negative,” Miller said. “We’re not giving up hope yet.”
Miller said he would contact individual groups, such as the cheerleaders and the ROTC, to see if they would still be willing to participate.
The greatest hurdle, however, would be replacing the band component that the school systems typically provide.
“I do want to speak to all of you guys — Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, [Ocean City] Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association — and discuss options [and] try to get businesses to support and be involved.”
Miller mentioned the SunLITE event that ended up not panning out, and suggested he wanted to take a more aggressive approach.
“Let’s tell the businesses to be involved in this parade, and let’s see what we can recruit and make this event still happen this year,” Miller said.
The annual Ocean City Christmas Parade was created and run, initially, by the Gold Coast Mall Merchants Association, before the Town of Ocean City took the reins of the event about six years ago.
The event draws thousands to the northern half of the island to watch high school bands, businesses and organizations march or ride down Coastal Highway in floats, on antique vehicles and on horses.
“It is an important event, and we’re almost four decades old, and I would hate to see that lose a year like Sunfest did, because that was heartbreaking,” Miller said.