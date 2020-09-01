September’s art shows at the Ocean City (Md.) Center for the Arts will be a combination of online and in-person exhibits. On First Friday, Sept. 4, the Art League of Ocean City will premiere an online video with a preview of the gallery shows on their Facebook Live page and at www.ArtLeagueOfOceanCity.org.
In addition, the physical galleries at the Arts Center will be open with extended hours to 7 p.m. The Arts Center will limit in-person access to the galleries to social-distancing capacity, and attendees must wear face coverings to enter. Admission is free and open to the public
“While this is not going to be our normal First Friday party reception with food and drink, we are hoping a small gathering of art lovers will inspire creativity and be a bit of fun — something we all could use a dose of right now,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the art league, said.
The Thaler Gallery will host a group show entitled “Patterns,” an all-media show with works in 2D and 3D created by local and regional artists. Christopher Harrington, chair of the Department of Fine Arts at UMES, will judge the show and award cash prizes.
The best work from the “Artists Paint OC” plein air event will continue to be on display in the Galleria through September.
“This is one more opportunity to see the wonderful paintings created by our plein air artists in August, and also to take home a masterpiece for your own home or business,” Thaler continued.
Carol Rydel of Fenwick Island exhibits her mosaic work in Studio E in September. For her featured “52 Leaves” series, she created a leaf-themed mosaic every week for a year, using a unique color palette and materials for each season, and was inspired by the shape, colors and textures of different leaves.
Studio E will showcase all 52 works that will be sold individually.
Helen Smith of Berlin, Md., occupies the Spotlight Gallery with her “Pattern in Art and Nature” work, connecting to the “Patterns” show in the Thaler Gallery. Her paintings and photographs repeat and communicate a sense of balance, harmony, contrast, rhythm and movement. She uses pattern to organize her artwork and stimulate an emotional response from the viewer.
Nancy Jarvis of Ocean Pines, Md., is the artisan for September. She creates visual pictures in 2D and 3D collage using vintage costume jewelry, and also creates seascapes under glass domes, mah jongg necklaces and items made from seashells.
The exhibits will on display in the galleries of the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th St. through Sept. 26.
More information is available by calling (410) 524-9433 or at www.artleagueofoceancity.org.