Although the Tim Tebow Night to Shine won’t have a full ballroom in 2021, it is not cancelled altogether. And well-wishers from the community are invited to help prom-goers celebrate by lining the streets during a drive-through parade.
Hosted locally by the Ocean View Church of Christ, the annual event provides a prom-like experience for members of the community with intellectual disabilities. Past events have been well-loved.
“We will not be having an in-person event, but we are very excited to offer a fun and unforgettable virtual experience [on Friday, Feb. 12]. Please know that this decision was not made lightly and has come through extensive prayer, discussions, counsel-seeking, and conversations with families and medical professionals,” the church announced.
On Wednesday, Feb. 10, the public can help attendees celebrate with a “Shine-Thru Parade.” All the kings and queens will meet at Lord Baltimore Elementary School at 5:30 p.m., and then drive through town with a police and fire escort. The entire community are invited to come out and cheer them on.
“People are encouraged to line up on Oakwood Ave (parking is available at John West Park) and cheer the caravan on as it passes by on its way to the church. People gathering on Oakwood Ave should plan on being in place no later than 6 p.m.,” said Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin.
The special guests themselves will proceed in a parade-like fashion with police and fire escort, head north on Central Avenue, turn right on Oakwood Avenue, right onto West Avenue and end at the church. finally, attendees will drive-through the Ocean View Church of Christ parking lot to pick up a gift box with everything they need to make the Friday night event a success.
“Though nothing can take the place of spending time with you in-person, we are so excited that we are still able to celebrate you,” church leaders continued. “The event will still be an unforgettable night and include music, dancing, messages from special guests and more!”
See footage from previous Nights to Shine (www.youtube.com/watch?v=xoNTCO7G-f8) or learn more about the Ocean View event itself (www.ccovde.org/nts-info).