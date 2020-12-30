Gallery One recently announced the January/February show for 2021, “Winter Quiet,” open to the public from Jan. 7 through March 3.
Winter’s silence brings us to the inner quiet that speaks beyond normal words. A picture is worth a thousand quiet words, and this month’s theme at Gallery One transports us to that place of introspection and peacefulness.
Their artists were inspired primarily by the local landscape enveloped in winter’s touch, but also by those activities winter brings only this time of year. W. Scott Broadfoot’s oil painting, “Ice Skaters,” illustrates this perfectly:
“In winter, skaters can be found on virtually any frozen body of water, we have small ponds, lakes, back bays, all of which attract anyone with a pair of skates. If you live near one, on a quiet evening you may hear the sound of steel blades cutting the ice as a figure eight is attempted.”
In Lesley McCaskill’s painting, “Inlet Fishing,” we see the lone winter fisherman on the rocky jetty, seemingly oblivious to the elements.
Mostly though, the artists were struck by the beauty and quiet of nature itself. A walk on the beach in winter is a much different experience than a walk taken in the summer months. In Michelle Marshall’s painting, “Winter Sea,” one can feel the crisp stillness of the cold air hanging above the dark, almost angry sea, reaching hopefully toward you as you walk by, its wet winter reflections all cool blues and icy whites.
Artists Dale Sheldon and Cheryl Wisbrock also took a walk on the beach in winter in their paintings: “Winter Dunes,” and “Snowing Morning” respectively. Wisbrock’s watercolor painting was inspired by those beautiful mornings when you experience that first morning after a snowfall and realize that the world has been “hushed.” Sheldon’s painting is a beautiful color study of the deep winter blues of the sea and sky, and the changes wrought by winter on the green summer grasses transforming them into gold.
Artist Joyce Condry takes us on the drive between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach, between the ocean and the bay, in winter in her painting, “Winter Beach Flora.” The greens mixing with the golds, highlighted by a backdrop of fading beach flowers in silvery gray-greens is a winter treat. In “Snowy Blue Forest,” Marybeth Paterson’s oil painting of a nostalgic winter spot that offers striking views, especially after a snowfall, we feel that special moment in winter when we come upon a clearing of trees in their majesty and feel the quiet that the snow has created, the loss of leaves allowing the sun and sky to reveal themselves and more fully illuminate the landscape.
In Laura Hickman’s pastel painting, “Winter Light,” she paints a winter portrait of one of her favorite (and classically Bethany) subjects, a Bethany beach cottage bathed in winter light. The light in winter is different, thinner, and more pastel yellow. The image shows an almost gentler illumination, as if from an inner source, much like their theme and thoughts this month.
Gallery One is open daily 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. The Gallery is always staffed by an artist at 32 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26) Ocean View, Del. Contact (302) 537-5055 or www.galleryonede.com for more exhibition information.