Gallery One this week announced their August show, “The Good Catch,” which opens to the public Aug. 3 and runs through Aug. 30.
“A man had a new rod and reel, and was practicing casting from his deck on the canal. Lo and behold, he caught some fish. Not knowing what to do with them, he put them in the bowl by his chair. When he went inside, his wife happened upon the fish in the bowl and snapped a photo,” gallery representatives described.
“This is what artists do, and the resulting ‘good catch’ (for both the fisherman and his artist wife) is on display this month in Gallery One’s theme show, ‘Good Catch.’ Seeing an opportunity is considered a ‘good catch,’ as is finding the perfect romantic partner. Most artists have the gift of seeing things that others don’t, and all try to be in the right place at the right time to catch that ephemeral ‘moment.’”
But “Good Catch” can also literally recognize the solid work of the fisherman. In a coastal area there is no shortage of opportunities to observe the most skilled fishermen around — coastal birds. In artist Dale Sheldon’s “Catching Dinner,” in acrylic, the blues of the sea serve as a backdrop for the successful egret who has caught his dinner.
In Lesley McCaskill’s acrylic painting “Feeding the Young,” the intrepid summer visitor, the osprey, has landed a good one. The scene is an illustration of the great marsh and includes the ubiquitous nest the state park provides for them in the distance.
Cindy Beyer’s watercolor “Down the Hatch” illustrates her love of the translucent pouch of the great white pelican.
“Although they must dive many times to actually make a catch, this great white did not have any trouble,” Beyer said, having depicted the whimsical results backlit by the sun.
In Mary Bode Byrd’s acrylic “Osprey with Bass,” Byrd depicts in her crisp graphic style a beautiful deep blue sky filled with the success of the osprey, his fish is almost as big as he is. Marybeth Paterson’s oil “What I Caught at Cape Henlopen” features the great heron, still in hunting mode.
“It is very hard walking or riding without stopping in Cape Henlopen Park because of the great things you capture there. I wanted to catch the stillness and the feeling I had when I saw this incredible bird,” Patterson said.
As for the actual catch of the day — the fish — in artist Joyce Condry’s acrylic, “Catch Me If You Can” is depicted the holy grail of many local fisherman, the marlin. “This fellow would be a big prize winner in the Ocean City marlin fishing tournament!”
Laura Hickman’s oil painting “Three Ribbon Fish” shows that not all good catches come in large packages.
“Last month, my nephew was preparing to clean his catch of ribbon fish, which I had never seen before. Beautiful and strange-looking at the same time, I thought they made an interesting subject on the heavily marked cleaning board.”
Gallery One is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 32 Atlantic Avenue, (Route 26) Ocean View. For more information, call (302) 537-5055 or email art@galleryonede.com.