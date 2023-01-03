Gallery One’s new show, “Artist’s Choice,” will be on view Jan. 5 through Feb. 28.
“In December, our patrons selected our theme, but for our newest show, each artist is choosing their own favorite painting,” representatives said, adding that the gallery artists “feel that this gives the viewer the opportunity to peer inside the unique inspirations that each artist brings to their artwork.”
The artists seemed to fall into one of two camps: either longing for, and reminiscing about, summer; or appreciating the quiet joys of the beach in winter.
Artist Laura Hickman represents the latter with her pastel painting “#2 Lifeguard Stand,” symbolizing that yearning.
“During Winter months, it is nice to remember the beach in warmer weather. This image was from a beautiful morning in early June, before the summer crowds.”
Artist Mary Bode Byrd’s mixed-media painting “Beach People” brings the viewer back to the beach at the peak of the season.
“My whimsical people are the early folks to the beach, getting a spot even before the lifeguards arrive!”
“Regatta,” an acrylic painting by artist Joyce Condry, brings back memories of summers in Annapolis, sitting on the dock watching sailboat races on the bay. The crisp white sails are set against a blue sky.
For many, the birds that make the area home for the wintertime provide comfort and joy over the chilly months. Lesley McCaskill’s oil painting “Flight Pattern” is an example.
“I live on a marsh, and during this time of year, the sky can be cool blues and lavenders, juxtaposed against the golden winter marsh. The sky is often dotted with formations of geese in flight, their voices honking in rhythm as they fly overhead.”
Artist Eileen Olson enjoys that rhythm as well, in her acrylic painting, “Cacophony.” She illustrated the delight the winter friends bring her all season.
“When I am outdoors, I hear and see them everywhere I go, and it is such a joyous sight!”
Another is Michelle Marshall’s jocular roosters in her acrylic painting “Cock-a-doodle-duo.” “The rooster’s job does not take a break in the winter, and it’s nice to have a friend.”
Artist Dale Sheldon’s acrylic painting “Smith Island Tranquility” offers a glimpse of the peace and quiet that many miss during the hectic summer tourist season. Some find the cold a small price to pay for that healing solitude.
“Peaceful and quiet, the islands in the Chesapeake Bay are known for their watermen and seafood. While losing land to rising sea levels, they are still hosting a variety of nesting seabirds as they have for decades. They are a treasure.”
Gallery One is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 32 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26) in Ocean View. For more information, call (302) 537-5055 or email art@galleryonede.com.