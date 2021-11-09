The Rehoboth Art League will celebrate the opening of two new exhibitions with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, at their historic Henlopen Acres campus.
Opening in the Corkran Gallery is the surreal work of David Heatwole and David Curtis. Their joint exhibition, “Seascapes — Under the Surface: Information,” explores the energy that fuels the cyclical process of life, death and rebirth. Their work presents a series of fantastic visions of a post-apocalyptic world recreating itself in surreal “aquariums” and “terrariums” that include fantastic allegorical creatures.
Also opening Friday is the work of Constance McBride. Her sculptural installation, “The Lonely Girls,” debuts in the Tubbs Gallery. Begun after the artist’s mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, the project started out as a portrait of her mother, who lived her final years in a nursing home, but expanded to become a collection of portraits of the women living with her mother. Once-vibrant and accomplished women were reduced to mere shells of their former selves, she said, with functioning bodies but failing minds.
At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, there will be a free public Gallery Talk with McBride, who will provide a walkthrough of her exhibition to discuss the evolution of the project and how her work explores themes of identity and memory, with an emphasis being placed on issues most experienced by women.
The Rehoboth Art League is located at 12 Dodds Lane, in Henlopen Acres. Gallery and Homestead hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The Rehoboth Art League is a membership-based nonprofit arts organization dedicated to teaching, preserving and inspiring the arts in the region. For additional information on the art league, its classes, events and exhibitions, visit the website at rehobothartleague.org or call (302) 227-8408.