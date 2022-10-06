Local author Aislinn Archer and her chart-topping rock band aMUSEd return to the Delaware beaches on Friday, Oct. 7, when “Smoke on the Water,” Book 3 in the Mystic Beach Fantasy Rockstar Romance series, releases in e-book and paperback editions.
“This time, we’re diving deeper into the paranormal fantasy element of the series,” explained Archer, a local resident for more than 20 years. “‘Smoke on the Water’ crosses over with my urban fantasy series, the Mystic Beach Mysteries. The first book in that series, ‘Safe Harbour,’ will be coming out in early 2023. ‘Smoke’ is a great sneak peek, in addition to being a thrilling standalone romance.”
“Smoke on the Water” focuses on aMUSEd bass guitarist David Carter, who’s known as the quiet, intellectual one in the band.
“David starts off with a secret no one else knows — that he’s been pursuing, remotely, the degree in marine science that he gave up for the band,” she said. “But when he arrives in Mystic Beach for a working vacation to record their fourth album, he does a lot more than write songs, go surfing and observe local wildlife. In fact, he sees something he literally can’t believe — and in the process of trying to figure it out, he stumbles into a secret that not only defies science but poses potentially deadly risks to him and others.”
Archer said she’s been calling the resulting discovery “marine mythology,” as opposed to marine biology, as the story blends bits of Celtic mythology with a realistic local beach setting and encounters with sea creatures no scientist has ever identified.
“The romance is half the story in this one, but it is its core,” Archer said. “David meets Piper — who’s the sound engineer for the band’s incognito gigs this summer — and sparks fly. But Piper is dealing with numerous challenges: her own anxiety, being a woman in an industry that is still male-dominated, and trying to keep professional distance from a client with whom she has an irresistible attraction and a deep connection. On top of that, she has a huge secret that she can’t tell anyone.”
That secret pulls the pair together but also leads them into suspenseful encounters with a dangerous antagonist and threats that loom over them through the thrilling final chapters of the book.
Archer brings Piper to life from personal experience. She worked as a live sound engineer for area bands for years, as well as being an award-winning journalist. Another element of real life in “Smoke on the Water” is an original song incorporated into the book, written and performed by Archer’s friend and local musician Al Cook, bass player and co-vocalist for classic rock band Tranzfusion.
“When Al recently re-recorded his song ‘Remember,’ I realized how perfect it was for this book. It not only became a chapter title and part of the suggested playlist, it became part of the plot. He’s been very generous in allowing me to use it here, and there will be more of his amazing original songs coming with future books in the series.”
The author is again donating a portion of her royalties from her new book, this time to the Lewes-based Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation (MERR) Institute, which responds to marine mammal and sea turtle strandings in Delaware.
Archer is already working on the next book in the fantasy romance series, “Remind Me” — the story of David’s brother and aMUSEd lead singer Declan Carter. It is due out Jan. 6, 2023, and available to pre-order now.
“It’s going to be a race,” she said. “Everyone who’s read ‘Smoke’ so far has urged me to finish ‘Safe Harbour’ as quickly as possible so they can dig into the supernatural mysteries of that series. I’ve already started to delve into Declan’s complicated past, and there’ll be some surprises along his road to redemption and a second chance at love.”
Archer said she’s been thrilled with the early response to “Smoke,” with readers saying the series just keeps getting better. She’s also been getting support from some established urban fantasy and rockstar romance authors.
“I’m tremendously grateful to them, and to my readers, for helping new readers find the series and keeping it on the Best Sellers lists for the Rock and Popular Music categories.”
As of Oct. 7, “Smoke on the Water,” as well as “Once Upon a Dream, “Down to the Sea” and “Dream Weaver” can be purchased instantly on Amazon.com as Kindle e-books. “Once Upon a Dream,” the first part of a two-book duet with “Dream Weaver,” is priced at $0.99 on Kindle through Oct. 11. All of the books are free to read for Kindle Unlimited subscribers. Paperback editions of books in the series are also available online through Amazon and Barnes & Noble, as well as independent bookstores. For more information, visit the author's website at AislinnArcher.com.