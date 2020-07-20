The new Mispillion Art League (MAL) exhibit, the annual “My Delaware” exhibit, offers Delaware art lovers the chance to see their home through the eyes of an artist. The exhibit will run through Sept. 12 at the MAL, 5 N Walnut Street, Milford.
As part of the exhibit, the MAL also has a display of work by its featured artist, photographer Robert J. Neary.
Neary has a long history in the field of photography, starting at age 8 with his father’s Leica camera. As a young man, prior to embarking on a career in medical imaging, he found himself in Europe, working for the Argentinian daily newspaper La Razon and British motoring magazines Auto Race & Rally and Auto Enthusiast. He has also been a regular contributor of photographs for Prancing Horse, the magazine of the Ferrari Club of America, and in 2013 received a second-place award in the Ferrari S.P.A. “Shoot Your Passion and Win” photo competition.
After retiring, Neary and his wife, Jennifer, moved to Delaware and joined the MAL. He is also a member of several photography groups on Facebook and posts photos every day. He said he enjoys taking photographs of the wonderful Delmarva wildlife, as well as car shows, air shows and, of course, his family and dogs.
Visitors can stop by the Mispillion Art League from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays and see all of the viewpoints of “My Delaware,” as well as stepping into the gift shop for local, handmade art. “When the shopping fatigue finally sets in, pop down the street for some ice cream or maybe coffee and a pastry!” MAL representatives said.