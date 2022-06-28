Gallery One in Ocean View recently announced its July show, “Ah, Summer,” open to the public June 29 through Aug 2.
The artists of Gallery One during this show portray the joys of summer on canvas and paper. Beaches, swimming pools and sailboats at sea beckon. Each artist shares their own perspective as to that slice of summer that best defines the season for them.
“There is nothing better on a summer day than taking a nap by the pool, falling asleep to the sounds of water, songbirds and the gentle wind in the trees,” said Laura Hickman of her pastel painting, “Ah, summer.” And summer does not start for artist Dale Sheldon in her acrylic painting “Old Bay” until the crab feast has been served.
Artist Mary Bode Byrd’s acrylic diptych colorfully captures a summer day at the beach, with kite-flying and cloud-gazing, while Lesley McCaskill reminisces about being a beach bookworm in peaceful complementary blues and peaches.
Also on the beach is artist Cindy Beyer, with her pastel “Shore Break.”
“Trying to capture the perfect wave (on paper) is even more elusive than trying to catch the perfect wave on a surfboard,” Beyer playfully lamented. In a cacophony of blues and greens, she captures the moment a curled wave crashes.
In W. Scott Broadfoot’s oil painting “Sail Away — Coming About,” the artist depicts, in his classical style, Delaware sailors and spectators enjoying one of many sailboat regattas held on the Delaware Bay. “The ephemeral quality of light that Scott captures defines summer,” representatives said.
For many artists, summer is the most appealing time of year for painting en plein air, and MaryBeth Paterson is one of them. In Paterson’s oil painting “Summer on Tilghman Island,” she brings viewers a peaceful fishing spot in the heart of the Eastern Shore on the Chesapeake Bay. The sky, light, landscape and water present a mix of crisp blues, and an array of other hues that inspire plein air painting.
In Michelle Marshall’s acrylic “Too Cool for Summer,” she depicts a quintessential “summer cool by the pool,” in a contemporary approach, with a limited palette that offers a glamorous feel.
Gallery One is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 32 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26) in Ocean View. For more information, call (302) 537-5055 or email art@galleryonede.com.