The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will welcome Rochelle Riley, co-author of the new children’s book “That They Lived: African Americans Who Changed the World” for a live, online discussion on April 7. She will be joined in conversation by author Tamara Winfrey-Harris.
“That They Lived” is a collaboration between Riley and photographer Cristi Smith-Jones featuring photographs of Riley’s grandson Caleb and Smith-Jones’s daughter Lola dressed as notable African American historical figures. Each photo is paired with a detailed biography beginning at childhood, showing that the inspiring individuals, like the reader, were once children as well — and in some cases overcame great obstacles to achieve their dreams.
“In reflecting on the images and life stories, young readers will understand they too can achieve great things and make the world a better place for all.”
The Zoom-based discussion begins at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, and is free to the public. Registration is required at the Lewes Public Library’s website. Visit the Virtual Programs for Adults page of the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) to register, or go to tinyurl.com/zoomwithauthors.
“It is true that children can only become what they see. ‘That They Lived’ provides that window on the world of African Americans who achieved greatness, often against the odds. Riley’s words combined with Smith-Jones’s beautiful and touching photography make these history-makers accessible for children and adults alike,” said Terri Lee Freeman, former president of the National Civil Rights Museum.
Participants are being encouraged to support the author by purchasing a copy of the book from local independent bookstore Browseabout Books. Each copy purchased comes with an archival bookplate signed by the author. Orders may be placed online, in-person or by calling the store at (302) 226-2665.
Rochelle Riley is director of Arts & Culture for the City of Detroit, and edited the 2020 book “The Burden: African Americans and the Enduring Impact of Slavery.” As a columnist for the Detroit Free Press for nearly 20 years, she was an award-winning voice for children and an advocate for improved education, government and race relations.
Tamara Winfrey-Harris is a writer who specializes in the intersections of race and gender. She is the author of “The Sisters are Alright: Changing the Broken Narrative of Black Women in America,” and her work has appeared in the New York Times, The Atlantic and other media.
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us or browseaboutbooks.com.