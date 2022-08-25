Friends interested in creative socialization can soon gather at the new Board & Brush in Ocean View, where they can make signs and other home décor.
Choosing from dozens of colors of paint and a large variety of stains, they can select, as one option, a wooden sign with a fall or Christmas theme and, with an instructor’s help, sand, drill, stencil, paint, wax and attach a hook.
“Every customer gets a complimentary drink, and you are able to customize whatever you want. It’s like a wine-and-paint activity, but a lot of the time at those, everybody paints the same thing. This is customized so everybody can make what they want, rather than one item as a group,” the owner, Rachel Wells of Millsboro, said.
Board & Brush will be in the Hickman Plaza on Cedar Neck Road, but the opening date and hours haven’t yet been established. Starting at the end of August, guests can use the online calendar to schedule or call (302) 402-6973.
Up to 24 people can arrive together and break into smaller clusters for the two- or three-hour sessions. Board & Brush isn’t geared toward children, especially since alcohol is being served. But children’s events, such as birthday parties, can be scheduled, Wells said.
The price runs around $70 per person and includes the project, drink and supplies. Smaller, quicker projects cost about $40. Soft drinks, wine, beer or liquor are included in the price, and there will probably be snacks available, but guests will not be encouraged to bring pizza or other meals, she said.
“Your hands are busy the whole time. Tables are busy. You are working with other people. There are wood and stains and latex paints, so you don’t want to have a lot of food around,” Wells said.
“You can go online and select a stencil, and have it prepared when you get to the studio. A lot of people customize gifts for baby showers, weddings. You can customize with names or dates. A lot of the customization is available prior to visiting. It’s up to you how you want the project to come out. We have hammers, mallets, so you can add a distressed look.
“It’s not always a sign that they make, but primarily wood-based, and also specialty projects. If they make a clock, we put the clock mechanism in and they paint it. We have garden boxes that you can put outside, and decorative items. There are over 400 items,” Wells said.
For more information, see the website at www.boardandbrush.com/bethanybeach or the Board & Brush Facebook page.
“People like Board & Brush. There is something for everyone. You don’t have to be artistic. It’s hard to mess it up. It’s a way you can make something really nice for your home that you created yourself. You can do it with friends and family or by yourself,” Wells said.
Ocean View’s new Board & Brush will be one of more than 260 such businesses in the United States that opened within the past 15 years or so.
“It’s pretty new. It took off really quickly and started to expand,” Wells said, explaining that the first one opened in Wisconsin after a woman conceived of the idea and started a shop in her basement.
“It is definitely a well-known thing in some parts of the country but not as prominent over here in the eastern part of the country yet,” Wells said.
A native of Manhattan, Wells ran a home-organization business before moving to Delaware.
“I was very busy while I was doing that business. I started doing it in Bethany Beach. I haven’t closed the door on it, but now I’m focusing on Board & Brush. Once that gets going, if I can, I’ll do both.
“I like this idea, because if you need a break from the sun or the beach, or you are meeting family for a vacation and you need something to do, it’s a good way to create something you really actually love for your home,” she said.
“I expect it to be very popular. Everybody I told about it is super-excited and can’t wait to get started. We will be rocking and rolling.”