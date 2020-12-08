Local author Fred Hageman recently published his first book, titled, “Lessons from Our Forefathers: How History and the Bible Influence our Lives.” The book is available on Amazon.com, and Hageman has set up a website at fredhageman.wordpress.com, with a number of blog entries following the same format as chapters in his book. He said he has strived to present lessons in an entertaining and deeply instructional fashion.
Upon returning from his second mission trip to the West African country of Ghana, Hageman said he still had copies of well-received talks presented at churches and leadership conferences. His wife suggested he write a book using that material.
Seven talks form the basis of seven of the 17 book chapters. Each chapter, using lessons learned from American history and scripture, is based upon a particular desired character trait, such as courage and persistence. Hageman has included personal stories of failures and successes in his own life, and there are action steps suggested to appropriate those life lessons to the reader’s life.
There are illustrations of Delaware history, such as the World War II action of Civil Air Patrol private pilots flying out of Rehoboth Beach in halting the large-scale sinking of merchant ships off the coast. He shows how the nation’s history is one of a uniquely blessed country with a special place in world events. “Applying lessons from scripture and our past will inspire us to grow and lead more fulfilling lives,” he suggests.
Hageman aimed to clearly show his love of history and the Bible in the book. Although he and his family have lived in other states, he was raised in Delaware and moved back 15 years ago. He and his wife of 51 years have three children and five grandchildren.
He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree from American University in Washington, D.C. He had a long career in government and industry, and taught math, biology and chemistry in three colleges and several schools. His previous writing was of a technical nature, and included Federal Register notices and agency position documents. He also edited and wrote a portion of a book on setting standards for water pollutants.
Hageman said he wrote the book because he believes that to be well-educated in this nation, citizens should know their history, as well as the Bible, which he said has defined the U.S. and impacted its course of affairs.
“Lessons from the past can guide us to become all we were meant to be and chart our future course.”
Hageman can be contacted for book signings and readings at hageman.fred@yahoo.com or on Facebook.