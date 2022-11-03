The book “Delaware at War!” by Milton resident Terrance McGovern, is an exploration of Delaware’s coastal defenses during World War II.
“The goal is to educate as many people as possible. It’s important for people to know,” McGovern told the Coastal Point.
“It’s hard to go to the National Archives yourself and find out about these things. I did a lot of research. I went to the archives in Washington, Philadelphia, the Delaware State archives, different historical societies. The biggest challenge is there are not a lot of photographs from World War II. There were restricted areas, a lot of security. Most of the photographs were taken by soldiers who weren’t supposed to take them,” he said.
The 102-page large-format paperback, costing $29.95 and available at Bethany Beach Books, Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach and on Amazon, includes more than 100 black-and-white U.S. Army photographs and “plans that document the effort to defend against possible naval attacks and raids from Nazi Germany.”
Starting in 1930s, the U.S. Army and Navy developed plans for new defenses at the Delaware capes that led to “an intense construction and manning period from 1941 to 1944,” McGovern said.
“A lot of people have different views of what happened during World War II, what were the defenses at the Delaware Bay, what was going on at Fort Miles in Lewes, what went on during the period of building Fort Miles. There are a lot of color photographs, aerial photographs,” McGovern said, adding that the book is for “people who want to know the details of what went on during World War II.”
There is much interest in fire control towers, described by the author as “the round towers you see along the coast in Dewey Beach.”
“People go to Fort Miles and visit the bunkers out there. Those are the people who would be interested in reading about who built them, why they were built. There are a lot of construction photographs of them being built,” he said.
Construction started around 1941.
“The towers were abandoned before the war ended because they started using radar to pick up ships off the coast. They were not fun. You climbed up there. There was a coal-fired heater but no air conditioning. The windows were open, so it was a cold and isolated duty to sit up there and stare at the water forever,” he said.
McGovern, a chief financial officer who has worked for several companies, including government contracting companies, around the Washington, D.C., area, has written seven other books, including “American Defenses of the Panama Canal,” “The Concrete Battleship: A Legacy in Brick and Stone,” “Pacific Rampart” and “Pacific Fortress.”
A member of the board of directors for the Fort Miles Historical Society, the author is currently employed by Aegis Cybersecurity Systems. He and his wife, Margaret Hogan, have three daughters, Rebecca, Rachel and Alana.
For him, writing is a hobby.
“It’s hard to make history a livelihood. My interest is in military fortification. I grew up in California. My father used to take me, as a kid, out to the desert in Nevada, and California desert, to visit old mining towns and old ghost towns. Then we moved east, and there aren’t any mining and ghost towns, so we started to visit abandoned military posts. I started researching and learning, asking questions — why are these buildings there? By writing these books I can pass on information to other people,” McGovern said.
“The defense of America’s seacoast has been one of the key concerns since the earliest years of the Republic,” the book’s back cover notes. “American coast defense steadily evolved through the age of muzzle loading cannon, ever larger breech loading weapons, and finally the culmination of the large, long range guns capable of targeting the largest and most heavily armed warships of the age.
“By the end of World War Two, the United States had some of the strongest coast defenses in the world. Given the importance of the military-industrial complex along the banks of the Delaware River, including the large Philadelphia Naval Shipyard and explosive factories of the E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Company, the defense of the Delaware River had a prominent role in America’s military planning from the American Revolution to the end of World War Two.
“This book tells the story of the American coastal defenses of the Delaware Bay during World War Two. While the Delaware River has been defended and fought over since colonial times, in the years approaching the World War Two its defenses were either obsolete or lacking.
“Starting in 1930s the US Army and Navy developed plans for new defenses at the Delaware Capes, which led to an intense construction and manning period from 1941 to 1944. While assaulted by German U-Boats, the surface attacks did not reach Delaware Bay, so after 1944 the soldiers and sailors manning these defenses were mobilized overseas. By 1946 most of these defenses were abandoned, although new Cold War defenses in the coming years used this infrastructure to defend the United States against new threats,” it states.