The latest book in the Rehoboth Beach Reads series, “Beach Mysteries,” is now available. The anthology, published by Lewes-based Cat & Mouse Press, contains the winning stories from the publisher’s 2020 short-story contest.
“Beach Mysteries” contains 22 short stories, all set in and around Rehoboth Beach. The book is available at Browseabout Books, through Cat & Mouse Press, and online.
A Zoom-based launch party will be held Sunday, Nov. 8, at 7p.m. The event will feature entertainment, such as authors reading their stories reimagined as haiku and a random-line contest, in which writers were given a sentence from one of the stories and were asked to write the next few lines, without knowing what the story was about or who wrote it. The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. Email nancy@catandmousepress.com for more information.
“Beach Mysteries” includes mysteries of many kinds. Readers will encounter hitmen, ghosts and crime-solvers; find long-lost treasure; encounter figures from the past; and sympathize with tourists in distress.
Writers compete to get their stories into the annual anthology, and a panel of six judges makes the selections.
This year’s stories include: “Thalassotherapy,” Carolyn Eichhorn; “A Stitch in Time,” Chris Jacobsen; “A Killer White Paint,” Rich Barnett; “Tiny Solves the Case,” James Gallahan; “Catching Up,” Susan Towers; “The Dripping Man,” Will Eichler; “Thaddeus Zoon—Mayhem on the Ferry,” Teresa Berry; “Hiawatha’s Smile,” Doug Harrell; “The Sound of Lightning,” Kim Biasotto; “Baba’s Flying,” Paul Geiger; “Not Your Ordinary Thanksgiving,” Sarah Barnett; “Treasured Time,” Michele Connelly; “Canary Creek,” Justin Stoeckel; “Mystery at the Lilac of the Sea,” Caren Pauling; “Murder at The Sea Wall,” Pat Valdata; “Clubhouse Showers and Sleepless Hours,” Doretta Warnock; “What Lies Within Us,” Sarah Beth Harris; “The Ship to the Grey Havens,” Linda Chambers; “The Mermaid of Rehoboth Beach,” Jennifer Walker; “Circles,” Tara A. Elliott; “Bus to the Beach,” Kathaleen and Terrence McCormick; and “Teething Toddlers Tell No Tales,” Rachael Tipperman.
Cat & Mouse Press was established to produce books and other materials that are fun, entertaining, and of particular interest to residents and visitors to the Delmarva region. The company publishes a free weekly newsletter for writers, “Writing is a Shore Thing” (www.writingisashorething.com). For more information, visit the company’s website at www.catandmousepress.com or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/catandmousepress.