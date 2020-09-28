With COVID-19 protocols in place, Delmarva Birding Weekends this week announced the second annual Oktobirdfest, slated for Oct. 9-11. Like spring migration in late April, fall migration in early October offers high numbers of species for nature lovers to enjoy as warblers, herons and egrets trade places with waterfowl, hawks and eagles.
Registration for the event is now open at http://delmarvabirding.com/oktobirdfest-oct-9-11/.
Nature lovers can register for just one field trip, or multiple field trips each day of the three-day event. That Friday, participants can get an early start to the weekend with both songbirds and shorebirds near Ocean City and Berlin, Md., before embarking on an afternoon trip to the nearby 2,200-acre private Newport Farms.
On Saturday, after trips to the landings in Chincoteague Bay and a hawk walk around the dunes at Cape Henlopen, the highlight of Oktobirdfest takes place on the Shorebird Explorer, when ponies, shorebirds and eagles put on a show behind Assateague Island. Participants can top the weekend off with a Sunday paddle on Ayres Creek or a saunter around Delaware Seashore State Park.
Guided by local birders with decades-long experience, the walking tours, boat trips, and canoe and kayak paddles can accommodate visitors from the curious nature lover to fowl fanatics. Every year, birdwatchers from surrounding states “flock” to Delmarva in the fall.
“This is our biggest fall nature-oriented weekend,” said Melanie Pursel, tourism director for Worcester County, Md. “People will be amazed by the number of eagles and flocking herons, but they will see a lot more than that walking, paddling, and boating with guides in the wilds around Pocomoke City, Snow Hill, Berlin and Ocean City. Delmarva Birding Weekend trips are so good that the governor issued a tourism award for them in 2018!”
“The October weekend is spectacular,” said Southern Delaware Tourism Director Scott Thomas. “Imagine hiking a dunes trail at Cape Henlopen to be met with a peregrine falcon dive bombing a flock of shorebirds, or spend Sunday morning at Delaware Seashore State Park enjoying the beautiful yellow of fall warblers. That’s what the weekend is all about.”
Social events for this year’s Oktobirdfest have been postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. Typically the “Tally Rallies” would be held at local breweries, bars and restaurants, and allow participants to add to the species checklist and swap nature stories with new friends.
The Delmarva Peninsula is considered one of the country’s premier birding areas, thanks to an extensive variety of habitat protected by coastal parks, refuges and wildlife management areas. More than 400 bird species have been recorded in the region, and previous Weekend tallies have topped 200 species.
Participants can feel even better knowing that they’ve helped Delmarva’s birds by promoting birding and habitat conservation, organizers said.
“Birders, both novice and experienced, make an important statement about the economic value of birds and their habitats through the money they spend in local hotels, restaurants, and shops. Participants are encouraged to remind local businesses that they are here to enjoy Delmarva’s natural areas and the birds that inhabit them. This is more important now than ever.”
“It’s our vast shallow bays and large tracts of protected marshes and bald cypress forests that make the Delmarva Peninsula one of the finest birding regions in the nation,” said guide and organizer Jim Rapp. “During the weekend, our guests will hike on private farmland and woodland that are normally off-limits to birders, and our waterborne trips go where the birds are.”
Co-organizer Dave Wilson added that most trips are not physically taxing and that the event provides a rare opportunity to tally 100 species in a day in places that are normally inaccessible to the public.
For Oktobirdfest 2020, mask-wearing and social-distancing will be the rule. There will be no carpooling, and numbers of seats will be reduced.
Sponsors for the events include Worcester County Tourism, Southern Delaware Tourism, the Boardwalk Hotel Group, Jolly Roger Amusement Park, the Delmarva Almanac, My Backyard, the Maryland Coastal Bays Program and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays. Special thanks also go to the private property owners who allow access to their properties for the weekend.
Additional sponsor and registration information, field trip descriptions and other resources for Delmarva Birding are available online at www.delmarvabirding.com. To become a sponsor or for additional information, contact Jim Rapp at (443) 614-0261 or Dave Wilson at (44) 523-2201 at Conservation Community Consulting at conservationcc@gmail.com.