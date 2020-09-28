The annual Friends of Prime Hook U.S. Wildlife Refuge Nature Photography Contest will be canceled this fall due to safety concerns over COVID-19, the group announced this week.
The annual contest opens with a reception every October, and photographs are displayed for about two months in the refuge auditorium. With the visitor center still closed and many activities canceled, the Friends group has, they said, reluctantly decided to cancel the show this fall.
“We plan to bounce back strongly next fall with the photo contest,” Michael Short of the Friends group said. “Until then, please keep capturing those wonderful nature images and beautiful photographs. Please watch the Friends website and your local media for updates. Bear with us, and we will see you in 2021 with a bigger and better photography contest.”
Photos are judged in categories include: Native Wildlife, Native Birds, Native Plants and Flowers, Beauty of Prime Hook, Delmarva Scenery, and junior and senior children’s classes. Prizes are awarded, and a Best in Show winner is always announced at the October reception. Visitors also get to vote for a People’s Choice Award winner, announced at the end of the contest.
Until next fall, keep taking pictures. Stay safe and we will see you soon.