Nassau Valley Vineyards, an award-winning winery, will bring an opera and pops concert to the Cape region on June 4 as it presents the New Bel Canto Trio. The concert will be held at Nassau Valley’s Grand Cru Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m. for seating and pre-show bar service. The concert runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $40 for general admission, or $55 for VIP seating and an after-concert “Meet the Artists” reception. Tickets are on sale at www.nassauvalley.com.
The New Bel Canto Trio comprises three award-winning voices. The trio features tenor Paul Spencer Adkins, soprano Lisa Daltirus and baritone John Cimino, each of whom has performed in concerts halls and on operatic stages around the globe. The artists join forces with pianist Jon Klibonoff, in performance of works by Verdi, Puccini, Bizet, Mozart, Mascagni, Rossini, Leoncavallo and Gounod.
Taking their inspiration from the original Bel Canto Trio of 1948, comprising tenor Mario Lanza, soprano Frances Yeend and bass-baritone George London, the New Bel Canto Trio offers arias, duets and trios from the opera world, but also melodies from the Broadway stage, American spirituals and arts songs.
Nassau Valley Vineyards co-founder and co-owner Peggy Raley-Ward said, “This concert has been over 20 years in the making. I first met Paul Spencer Adkins and his wife, Mary, as customers at the winery, years ago. Music bound our near-instant friendship. Paul was touring the world then, so our mutual desire to bring a performance to the beach was repeatedly put on the back burner.
“Over the last year we rekindled the friendship. Paul was excited to hear about True Blue Jazz, the independent straight-ahead jazz festival produced by Eddie Sherman and myself, but most especially about our work with young musicians throughout the county and across the state. It was the driver to bring these exceptional artists to Lewes. I’m thrilled to report that Paul will be conducting a classical master class and clinic at Cape Henlopen High School during the week preceding the concert.”
Partial proceeds of the concert will benefit the True Blue Jazz Youth Scholarship Program.
Classically trained and currently affiliated with American universities and conservatories, the trio members are winners of dozens of international awards and prizes, including the International Verdi Competition and the Luciano Pavarotti International Singing Competition. Visit www.newbelcantotrio.org to read the complete bios for each of the artists.
The concert marks the kick-off for several music events of multiple genres to be held at Nassau Valley Vineyards this summer and fall. Nassau Valley Vineyards is located at 32165 Winery Way, Lewes. For more information call (302) 645-9463. For tickets, visit www.nassauvalley.com.