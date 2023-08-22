The public is being encouraged to create with Nassau Valley Vineyards and artist Lisa Westbrook during the Three Oh! Tuesday Creative Experience on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. During the two-hour workshop, Touching Hearts Collective artist Westbrook will guide participants through a creative experience of creating their own acrylic fluid art and 3D sand, inspired by the beaches of Delaware, on a 12-by-12-inch canvas. Participants will meet in Gallery One of the winery.
“Unleash your inner artist, even if you have never met that artist! Create your own beautiful canvas with us, so that you can take it home and feel the relaxing effects of your beach whenever you choose to do so,” organizers said. “Lisa’s calm and thorough style of explaining the basics of the acrylic pour and encouraging creativity will make you feel right at home in a relaxed environment to allow you to explore and discover that you are capable of creating beautiful things!”
Westbrook said, “It’s no ‘sea-cret’ that being near the ocean has super emotional and physical benefits. Just the color blue alone has an overwhelming feeling of peace and calm. The ebb and flow of the waves de-stimulates our brains, slows us down, allows us to relax and actually feel more present and engaged. Only the sea. Nature’s gift.”
“Scientific research also shares that ocean-based negative ions produced via water molecules has profound anti-depressant effects,” organizers said. “No wonder we love the beach so much.”
All supplies and instruction will be provided. Nassau Valley Vineyards will provide participants’ first beverage of choice and a take-home tasting glass. Seasonal grazing platters will be available.
Tickets are available on the EventBrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/nassau-valley-vineyards-56453023193. More information on upcoming events is online at www.nassauvalley.com.