As he encouraged those attending this year’s powwow to join dancers from the Nanticoke and other tribes for the Round Dance, emcee Keith Colston promised, “If you come in with a smile, you’ll leave with a smile.”
“Talk to the person next to you. Don’t give up any Social Security numbers, but the rest of that information is good to go,” he said with a smile as he sat on a platform, microphone in hand, explaining that the Round Dance symbolizes unification, and urging even the tentative attending the Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow to hold hands with others and step to the beat of the drum.
“Come on into the circle. Take advantage of this opportunity. You’ve been sitting in those bleachers and chairs. Please take advantage of this beautiful day, good-looking people all around you,” Colston said.
Later, at the event at Hudson Fields near Milton — a new location for the powwow this year — he introduced dancers who displayed their talent by using multiple hoops, first laying them on the ground then picking them up with their feet, ducking under them, dancing through them and making them into spheres.
“This is one of the most difficult dances done,” Colston said, complimenting the men’s agility.
Drummers and singers provided music, and dancers moved in celebration of their heritage at the powwow, where the types of dance demonstrated included fancy, straight and jingle. This year, the beat came from drum groups Red Blanket of New Jersey and Stoney Creek of North Carolina, both nationally known Native American drum groups.
After being canceled last year due to the coronavirus, the powwow, on Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12, attracted thousands of people who also observed the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the United States by pausing to look up at an American flag hung high from a Lewes Volunteer Fire Department ladder truck before strolling the grounds on a sunny late summer day.
They were able to enjoy a car show, animals from the Brandywine Zoo on display and a free-flight bird show.
Vendors displayed and sold jewelry, souvenirs, colorful blankets, arts and crafts, beadwork, leather and regalia, and foods including corn on the cob, succotash, Indian tacos, hotdogs, flavored ices and the popular Indian fry bread, buttered, then sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
“It went very well. We are very pleased with the outcome of the powwow, and we have received so many compliments from our native tribes surrounding us and our guests there,” Nanticoke Chief Natosha Carmine said early this week.
“We’re happy. We had a very good outcome, very good, a positive outcome. Everyone is extremely happy. We had so many great compliments on the new location. It was great,” she said.
The word “powwow,” from the Narragansett Eastern Algonquian language, means any gathering of native people, but Nanticokes consider it more of a cultural event, featuring group singing and dancing by men, women and children, offering the opportunity for cultural traditions to be passed from generation to generation.
“You don’t just learn by watching a movie or reading about us in books,” Carmine said.
Although the exact attendance numbers for this year’s event weren’t yet known, Carmine said 8,000 to 10,000 people usually come to the powwow, which had been in a wooded location near Millsboro in years past. This year, it was moved to the Milton-area venue to allow more space.
The Nanticoke Indians are the native people of lower Delaware. In Algonquian, the common Indian language of Northeastern tribes, the word “Nanticoke” is translated from the original “Nantaquak,” meaning “the tidewater people” or “people of the tidewaters.”
First contact with the Nanticoke Tribe was recorded by Captain John Smith in 1608, when he was exploring the Chesapeake Bay and sailed up what is known today as the Nanticoke River.
Today there are about 700 members of the Nanticoke Indian Tribal Association and more than 2,000 people who can trace their heritage back to the tribe. For more information, visit www.NanticokeIndians.org.