Traditional dancing will be featured when the Nanticoke Indian Tribe brings its 44th annual Powwow to Hudson Fields in Milton on Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.
After being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the powwow is returning with dancers and drummers from around the country, sharing culture and educating those attending, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Admission costs are $8 for adults, $5 for those 11 to 17, and free for children 10 or younger.
Types of dance that will be featured include fancy, straight and jingle. This year, the beat will come from drum groups Red Blanket of New Jersey and Stoney Creek of North Carolina, both nationally known Native American drum groups.
The powwow attracts up to 15,000 people annually.
The word powwow, from the Narragansett Eastern Algonquian language, means any gathering of native people, but the Nanticokes consider it more of a cultural event, featuring group singing and dancing by men, women and children, offering the opportunity for cultural traditions to be passed from generation to generation.
“You don’t just learn by watching a movie or reading about us in books,” Chief Natosha Carmine told the Coastal Point. “You learn by observing the dance and hearing the stories of the dance.
“It all comes together and allows people to see our tradition and culture. It gives them the opportunity to ask questions of us. They can hear the facts while they are enjoying a family day out. When you think of diversity and inclusiveness, I think that is what the powwow will bring this year,” she said, adding that the 2021 powwow theme is “Resiliency.”
“We have faith this will be a great powwow. This is a great time for the Nanticokes and our native brothers and sisters to come together, to renew, to refresh our spirits. Just come — come out but still be safe. We can’t police wearing face masks, but we want everybody to feel comfortable wearing a mask. We want everyone to be respectful of what we have,” she said.
For the first time, the powwow will include a custom car show, with all makes and models welcome, from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Anyone wishing to enter can register for a $15 fee, starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Trophies will be awarded in several classes and dash plaques given to the first 100 vehicles registered.
The Brandywine Zoo will have a booth to teach about animals, conservation and nature. At the Kid Zone, children can interact with reptiles from the zoo and pick up activity booklets and coloring pages to take home, as well as information about the zoo.
Phung Luu, conservationist and animal trainer from Dover, will bring his free-flight bird show, with the opportunity to see owls, falcons, vultures and other birds.
On Sept. 11, a tribute to those lost in the attack on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001, will be played on native flute, followed by a performance on bagpipes.
As always, vendors will have jewelry, souvenirs, arts and crafts, beadwork, leather, regalia and foods for sale, including popular fry bread, corn on the cob, succotash, Indian tacos, hot dogs and hamburgers.
Drummers and singers will provide music, and dancers will move in celebration of their heritage.
The Nanticoke Indians are the native people of lower Delaware. In Algonquian, the common Indian language of Northeastern tribes, the word “Nanticoke” is translated from the original “Nantaquak,” meaning “the tidewater people” or “people of the tidewaters.”
First contact with the Nanticoke Tribe was recorded by Captain John Smith in 1608, when he was exploring the Chesapeake Bay and sailed up what is known today as the Nanticoke River.
Today, there are about 700 members of the Nanticoke Indian Tribal Association and more than 2,000 people who can trace their heritage back to the tribe. See www.NanticokeIndians.org for more information.
On Sunday, the powwow will kick off with its traditional worship service, at 8:30 a.m.
The Great Spirit is held in high esteem by Native Americans, as expressed in this prayer that beseeches, in part, “Great Spirit, whose tepee is the sky and whose hunting ground is the earth; Mighty and fearful are you called. Ruler over storms, over men and birds and beasts: Have your way over all. … And let us not have such troubles as lead us into crooked roads. But keep us from all evil, For yours is all that is.”