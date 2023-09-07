Native American foods popular at the annual Nanticoke Indian Powwow include Indian fry bread sprinkled with powdered sugar and cinnamon, Indian tacos and succotash.
Crowds flock to the refreshment booths but the powwow, now in its 45th year, especially feeds the souls of hundreds who gather to watch native dancers from around the country perform and celebrate “the connections to tradition and spirituality, to the Earth and one another in a social, personal and spiritual meeting.”
The Grand Entry will be at noon both days of the event, on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday. Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hudson Fields in Milton. A Sunday-morning worship service is planned for 8:30, and traditional gifts sold by vendors include jewelry, souvenirs, arts and crafts, beadwork, leather and regalia.
Also on the menu will be hotdogs, hamburgers, french fries and flavored ices. At the Kids’ Corner, children can get their faces painted and make crafts.
A car show open to all classes of vehicles will be held in conjunction with Southern Delaware Street Rod Association. Also planned is an interactive exhibition of birds with the Delaware Museum of Natural History & Animal Behavior and Conservation Connections, and a tribute to those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the United States, with native flute music.
“Our tribal community wishes to share our voices, customs and traditions. While members of the tribe request that people ask permission before taking photos of individuals, they very much encourage people to ask questions. This is the time people can hear it from our mouths,” tribal representatives said.
The Nanticoke Indians are the native people of lower Delaware. In Algonquian, the common Indian language of Northeastern tribes, the word “Nanticoke” is translated from the original Nantaquak and means “the tidewater people” or “people of the tidewaters.”
The first contact with the Nanticoke tribe was recorded by Captain John Smith in 1608, when he was exploring Chesapeake Bay and sailed up what is known today as the Nanticoke River.
Today, there are about 700 members of the Nanticoke Indian Tribe Association and more than 2,000 people who can trace their heritage back to the tribe.
Keeping with tradition, at last year’s powwow, during the invocation, the One Who Creates was asked to “walk with us and let us spread good medicine wherever we go.”
“The Creator blessed us with a beautiful day,” announcer Keith Colston told the crowd gathered around the arena to wait for Grand Entry.
“We are here to celebrate. We have some memorials. We have some honorings. Let us keep the respect level at its highest. This is about keeping things positive.
“We’re here to have a great time, but there is a way to conduct ourselves. We try to do what we do in a balanced fashion, and we hope that you truly get a comprehension of what we do — not for you to come here to be entertained, but to be educated and to see how we exhibit ourselves in a beautiful manner,” he said.
Colston asked all veterans to walk into the arena, where they were paid tribute, including by Vietnam veteran and outgoing U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, who mingled with them, saluting and shaking hands.
Also lauded were women who, Colston said, “were there when our men were hunting or in battle” and who cared for children, elders and men when they returned home. Former Nanticoke chief Natosha Carmine told the crowd the Grand Entry “makes me proud, makes my heart warm.”
Admission costs $10 for adults, $5 for children 11 to 17, and is free to children 10 or younger. Shuttles will be available in the parking lot to take guests to the entrance. Guests are encouraged to take lawn chairs. No smoking, alcohol, or drugs are permitted, and animals are prohibited, except for service animals and, for them, credentials must be displayed.