The Friends of the Lewes Public Library will host a book sale featuring hundreds of mystery titles on Friday, Jan. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the library, 111 Adams Avenue, Lewes.
The event will include more than 1,500 mystery, thriller and suspense novels for half-off internet prices. Also available at the sale — and throughout the month of January — is a special 10-percent-off-all-DVDs offer, as well as a bargain selection of $1 nonfiction audio and video discs.
“This sale offers great deals and thrilling titles for our customers,” said Candace Vessella, president of Friends of the Lewes Public Library. “And we are thrilled that the proceeds will go toward purchasing new materials for the library.”
Admission to the sale is free, and all are welcome. Credit cards will be accepted for purchases of $10 or more. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Lewes Public Library.
The Friends of the Lewes Public Library is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting the Lewes Public Library, its services, and programs through various activities, including fundraising events, volunteer support, programming support, and book sales. For more information, visit lewes.lib.de.us.