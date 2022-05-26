Local author Aislinn Archer’s new book, “Once Upon a Dream,” is the culmination of more than a decade’s work, and half a lifetime of living and working in Delaware’s beach towns. This is no ordinary “summer read,” though. Archer’s book blends a realistic local setting and personal experience with fantasy, mystery and romance to kick off not one, but two series set in a fictional resort town on the Delaware coast.
One series is in the contemporary/paranormal fantasy genre, and the other is a crossover between paranormal/contemporary fantasy and rockstar romance. Both series share the same setting, a fictional Delaware town called Mystic Beach, which Archer said she imagines as existing somewhere between Bethany Beach and the Indian River Inlet. She said the town takes its inspiration from real towns along Delaware’s coast.
“Just picture all of those little towns, only there’s one more of them,” she said of the coastal Delaware feel to the series’ setting. The fictional town even includes a bayside restaurant/bar something like the Rusty Rudder in Dewey Beach, and other similar-feeling locations, as well as references to real-life locations from Rehoboth Beach to Ocean City and Salisbury, Md.
Adding to the authenticity, both series feature a character who, like the author, is a local journalist who covers communities in a beach area. Real-life events, Archer said, inspired the original concept behind her series, as she found herself wondering “what if” the public was discouraged from traversing a particular section of private beach for secret and supernatural reasons, rather than something involving property rights?
That thought inspired the creation of the fantasy-based Mystic Beach Mysteries series. But a technical glitch a decade ago destroyed Archer’s research and “all of the little bits of scenes and notes and the plot outline” that formed the backbone of the series, putting a years-long pause to Archer’s work, she said during a recent interview with the Coastal Point.
“It all just went poof — gone. … And I didn’t have the time and energy to start all over again,” she said.
But when she recently returned to work on the original Mystic Beach Mysteries series, another “what if” came to her: “What if I took this other genre that I’d been reading, which is rockstar romance, and threw them both together?” So she decided to take the fictional world she’d already created, add a “popular rock band who’s here for a working vacation, and then throw all of this supernatural stuff at them.” The result is the second Mystic Beach series, called the Mystic Beach Fantasy Rockstar Romances.
The beauty of the combinations of genres, she said, is “You’re never going to know exactly what you’re dealing with in either of these series until it all plays out. Some of this is pure mythology, and some of it is paranormal/supernatural, and some of it is purely focused on the relationships. There are even some suspense/thriller elements involved in some of the stories. So there’s no telling who’s coming from what direction until the pieces start to fall into place in each book,” she said.
Archer’s novel-writing mojo got a kickstart last fall, from a challenge to write 50,000 words of a novel in the month of November, set forth as part of National Novel Writing Month, or NaNoWriMo. She originally planned to start the first novel in the Mystic Beach Mysteries series, “Safe Harbour,” but she found herself captivated by the story in the first book in the rockstar romance series.
By the end of November, she had written more than 75,000 words, she said, and by the end of December, she was up to 180,000 words. At that point, she realized, “This is not one book — this is two books. … Half of this is back-story — the back story of the band and of this pair of best friends. So I divided what I’d written into two.”
The first book, the just-released “Once Upon a Dream,” tells the story of the couple from ages 15 to 25, as well as the formation of the band, aMUSEd, and their big break.
“It’s the first part of a best-friends-to-lovers romance, with more than one twist, since there’s reason to believe their relationship goes back far longer than the day they met in first grade,” she said.
The story continues in “Dream Weaver,” set for release on July 14, which kicks off the series in the present, with the now-well-known band recording their next album in Mystic Beach and the complications that fame and distance have wrought for the pair, as well as some extraordinary happenings that take the romance and the drama in a supernatural direction.
The full romance series, Archer said, will include a separate book telling the stories of each of the band’s six members, with additional spin-offs planned.
Both series draw on Archer’s real-life experience as a journalist, giving life to her main character in the Mystic Beach Mysteries, Aurora Carmichael, who also makes guest appearances in the romance series, beginning with “Dream Weaver.” Her experience as a sound engineer for local bands also brings realistic notes to her portrayal of the rock music scene portrayed in the books. And her interest in the Irish language and Celtic mythology also found its way into the story she is telling in the Mystic Beach books, Archer said.
“It all kind of came together, in terms of music and language and the mythology,” she said, noting her studies over the years of Irish history, culture and language. “Some of the elements that are drawn from the mythology will be familiar to people, and some may be entirely new, so we’ll keep people guessing.”
Archer said her characters have kept even the author herself guessing, with a surprise interstitial novel, “Down to the Sea,” being sparked by what was originally a secondary character in “Once Upon a Dream.” That book is now set for release on June 17.
“It fills in some of the off-the-page story from ‘Once’ that people may have been curious about,” she said, as well as letting them get to know a character who’s already developed a fan-base from just a few scenes in the first book.
“Once Upon a Dream” is available now in e-book and paperback through Amazon.com. While her first book has been out for less than two weeks, Archer is already gearing up for the releases of “Down to the Sea” and “Dream Weaver,” which can both be pre-ordered now through Amazon. The author said she’s also gauging interest in having the paperback editions of all three available at local independent bookstores.
“I’d love to do that. I’ve got some signed copies available on my website already, but I’d love to be able to have them so people can just pick up a copy on their way down to the beach this summer, with the local setting and the beachy/vacation feel of the series.”
Archer is also scheduled to present an “Author Talk” at the Frankford Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 12:30 p.m., and she said she’ll have paperback copies of her books available for purchase at that time. The library is located at 8 Main Street, Frankford.
Her plans is to release at least one additional book in the romance series this year, as well as the first book in the Mystic Beach Mysteries series. Archer said she hopes the ambitious publication schedule will “satisfy people with reading habits as voracious as mine, though I’ve already had a few readers who finished the first book in a day or two and are wishing they were already out.” She said reviews of the first book have been very favorable, with readers using words like “lush” and, aptly for the music-themed series, “lyrical” to describe her writing.
For more information, visit Archer’s website at AislinnArcher.com or MysticBeachRocks.com.