Local artist Richard Mathews, a founding member of Gallery One, will be among the guests on June 10 at a reception celebrating the restoration of Mathews’ original mural created for the façade of Gallery One.
Since its completion in 2009, Mathews’ mural, a depiction of artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s “Luncheon of the Boating Party,” has greeted visitors to Gallery One. This spring, Mathews’ mural was restored by Gallery One artist Ray Ewing. Ewing primarily works outdoors, “en plein air,” in pastel and oil, and has been juried into events along the East Coast, where his work has earned several awards.
Mathews has been an art instructor, an active juror and a guest lecturer in the Washington, D.C., area for more than 30 years. His art career spanned 30 years as an illustrator, graphic designer and art director for the U.S. Department of Labor, and an art instructor at Gallaudet College.
He has been featured in solo and group shows throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, as well as in New England. He has been an active member of the Ocean City (Md.) Art League, the Rehoboth Art League and the Bethany Beach Watercolor Society, and has been featured in Beach Life magazine. Mathews currently resides in Ocean View. Always the passionate artist, Mathews carried his sketchbook with him everywhere, using every opportunity to develop his artistic ability and to document his world.
The reception, which is open to the public, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, with refreshments and an opportunity to explore the work of the gallery’s 15 artists. Gallery One is located at 32 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26) in Ocean View. More information is available by calling (302) 537-5055 or visiting www.galleryonede.com.