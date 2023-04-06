The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra has elected Philip J. Webster and Philip Davis to its Board of Directors. The orchestra’s mission is “to inspire, enrich, educate and entertain a diverse audience of all ages through live musical performances and to engage students in the world of music through its outreach programs. This mission is only possible with the support and guidance of a strong board of directors,” representatives said.
A long-time resident of St. Michaels, Md., Webster brings decades of volunteer service with arts organizations to the orchestra. Webster served as public relations director of the Seventh U.S. Army Symphony Orchestra in Europe; manager of The Handel and Haydn Society of Boston orchestra and chorus; board member of the Boston Women’s Symphony Orchestra; chairman of the Walnut Street Theatre of Philadelphia, the United States’ oldest theater; on the Public Relations Committee of the Philadelphia Orchestra; chairman of International House of Philadelphia and its annual Festival of World Cinema; and producer of the International Choral Festival in Symphony Hall, Boston with choruses from 15 countries.
On the Eastern Shore, Webster has served as the founding board chairman of the Avalon Theatre and Avalon Foundation; vice president and board member of Chesapeake Music; and chairman and founder of the Aspen Institute Wye Fellows and its music series. He has also served locally on the boards or as a committee member of Sultana Education Foundation, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, Miles River Yacht Club Foundation, Eastern Shore Land Conservatory, ShoreRivers, Waterfowl Chesapeake, Christ Church-St. Michaels, Episcopal Diocese of Easton, Chesapeake College Foundation, Mid Shore Community Foundation and Aspen Institute Wye River Campus.
Davis was raised in a Chicago suburb but came east for college and law school. After graduating from the George Washington Law School, Davis clerked for a Federal District Court judge and then joined the Washington, D.C., office of Kirkland & Ellis, where he became a litigation partner in anti-trust, employment and general commercial matters. He eventually left Kirkland to become a founding partner at what is now known as Wiley Rein. At Wiley, his litigation practice evolved into a nationally-recognized government contracts practice, representing a diverse array of clients that did business with the federal government, primarily in the defense field.
Besides his legal practice, Davis served for several years in firm management and as the firm’s recruiting partner. Now, as senior counsel, he has a less demanding schedule, but still periodically advises his colleagues and clients when called upon.
On the Eastern Shore, Davis has gradually become a more involved member of the community. He is a mentor with Talbot Mentors, a youth mentoring organization that provides support, guidance and coaching to young people in Talbot County; he currently mentors a junior at Easton High School. Davis is also a member of Christ Church, St. Michaels, where, among other activities, he serves on the Vestry. In addition, the Davises support the Avalon Foundation, Academy Art Museum and Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, and are members of the Talbot Country Club.
Board President Jeffrey Parker said, “The addition of both Philip Webster and Philip Davis will reinforce and strengthen an already motivated and ambitious board of directors. We welcome them and look forward to all that they will bring to our great organization.”
A complete schedule of the 2022-2023 season’s Masterworks and Ensembles programs, venues, times and other information is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org.