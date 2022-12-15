The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet will perform “It’s All About the Toys” — a rendering of music of the holiday season — at two venues on Delmarva this week. The first performance of the program will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m., at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the program will be repeated at 4 p.m. at Christ Church, Easton, Md.
Representatives said brass ensembles offer the perfect musical sounds for this time of year, and the joyful noise of brass instruments rings in all the cheer and welcome spirit of the holidays.
“The sound of our instruments really portrays the character of traditional carols,” said Nick Mazziott, principal trombonist of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra. “This concert is pure fun — our audience will enjoy it.”
Mazziott will be joined for this concert by trumpeters Luis Engelke and Josh Clark, Michael Hall on horn, David Lopez on tuba and MSO General Manager Dane Krich on percussion.
The title of the program sets the theme for many of the works on the program: Victor Herbert’s “March of the Toys”; Franz Josef Haydn’s “Toy Symphony”; “You’ve Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story; and “Fancies, Toys, and Dreams”, by English composer Giles Farnaby (1563-1640).
The program also includes perennial favorites “Silent Night” “Away in a Manger” and a Hanukah song medley. These are joined by more contemporary works, such as “All I Want For Christmas is You” and “Christmas Time Is Here” from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Individual tickets for this concert cost $35 per person at each venue. The Mid-Atlantic Symphony offers a group discount for the purchase of 10 or more tickets to a single concert. The orchestra also makes a limited number of free tickets available for students 18 or younger, with tickets for accompanying parents costing $10 each. Reservations are required for the free tickets and may be made by calling 1-888-846-8600.
Podcasts for the season preview, for each concert, and for special MSO events are available on the MSO Web site at midatlanticsymphony.org. Podcasts are posted on the site approximately seven to 10 days before a concert or event.
For additional information about the 2022-2023 season, or to order tickets, visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org. Tickets may be ordered by telephone at 1-888-846-8600.