The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce, along with sponsor Weis Markets, is providing families with movies and bonfires on the beach in Dewey throughout the summer.
“Bring your family and a beach chair to Dewey Beach on Mondays for a family movie night!” organizers invited.
Movies will start around 8:30 p.m. on the beach at Dagsworthy Avenue in Dewey Beach. The movie showings are donation-based. The schedule includes:
- June 28 — "Ralph Breaks the Internet"
- July 5 — "Trolls World Tour"
- July 12 — "Lilo and Stitch"
- July 19 — "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"
- July 26 — "Onward"
- Aug. 2 — "Tom and Jerry" (2021)
- Aug. 9 — "Finding Nemo"
- Aug. 16 — "Raya and the Last Dragon"
Want “s’more” fun?
“Bring your family and a beach chair to Dagsworthy Avenue in Dewey Beach on Wednesdays for a bonfire on the beach from 7 to 9 p.m.”
A $1 donation gets roasters a marshmallow, and they can borrow a stick for roasting. Bonfire dates include: June 30, July 7, July 14, July 21, July 28, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11.
Free parking is offered in Dewey Beach on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 to 11 p.m.
The events are weather-dependent. In the event of inclement weather, cancelations will be determined no later than 7 p.m. on the day of the event for movies, or 6 p.m. on the day of the event for the bonfires.
Notice of cancelation will be posted to the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Instagram and Facebook pages. For an afterhours recording, call the Chamber at (302) 227-2233. Staff will notify Dewey Beach accommodations of cancelations made prior to the start of an event. If weather is clear, events will take place as scheduled but they may end early due to weather conditions.
For more information, call the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce at (302) 227-2233 or visit the Chamber website at www.beach-fun.com.