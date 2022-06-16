Two more movies will be shown on a big screen at John West Park in Ocean View, as the 2022 Classic Movie Wednesdays series continues.
Activities begin at 7:30 p.m.
The animated movie “Tarzan” will follow “Jungle John’s Reptile Show” on June 22. Guests are being asked to take chairs or blankets to sit on. There will be a stuffed jungle-animal raffle, games, Bonkey’s ice cream for sale at the park and the Ocean View Historic Village open for tours. “Tarzan” will begin at 8:30 p.m.
The 1965 movie “Beach Blanket Bingo,” starring Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello, is planned for June 29.
“Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl” was set to be shown on Wednesday, June 15.
Movies are free and open to the public.
The Fall Concert Series, with events on Fridays at 6 p.m., will begin on Sept. 9 with the band Monkee Paw playing music from a variety of genres. Hot Sauce will present a unique twist of Latin music on Sept. 16 and Over Time will rock-and-roll on Sept. 23.
The Cops & Goblins Halloween celebration is planned for 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The Old Town Holiday Market, Tree Lighting & Trail of Lights will be from 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.
For more information on events in Ocean View, visit www.OceanViewDe.Gov.