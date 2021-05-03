Mosaic artist Celeste Kelly is now showing her mosaic sculptures at Gallery One in Ocean View.
Kelly said she loves to break things up and rearrange them into her own creations. While visiting a friend in Barcelona, Spain, she unexpectedly viewed the work of Antonio Gaudi and was singularly inspired by his art and architecture, she said.
Kelly’s mosaic birdbaths, benches and garden sculptures can add inspiration to a garden, patio, or deck, or they can adorn the inside of a home. She accepts commissions for all her artwork, which can be custom-designed upon request.
Her recent installations include the 50th Anniversary mural for the lobby of Wilmington University’s Brandywine Campus and her 10-foot installation at Paxson Hill Farm in New Hope, Pa.