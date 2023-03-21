Freeman Arts Pavilion representatives this week announced the second round of performances added to its 2023 season.
The outdoor venue — a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, a fundraising arts nonprofit, located near Selbyville — will present its 16th season, with a mix of dance, theatre, children’s performances and live music. The addition of new shows will continue in the coming weeks as well, representatives noted.
National acts included in this round of performances are: Cheap Trick on June 25; Steve Miller Band on June 29; Ziggy Marley on June 30; Straight No Chaser — The Yacht Rock Tour on July 13; comedian Tom Papa: 2023 Comedy Tour on July 16; Three Dog Night on July 20; Pop 2000 Tour with Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, BBMak & Ryan Cabrera on July 22; Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on July 23; Counting Crows: Banshee Season Tour with special guest Dashboard Confessional on July 25; Marcus King — Live in Concert on Aug. 10; and Train on Aug. 26.
Tribute artists and free evening performances include Wizard Academy! on June 21; The Brothers Doobie — A Doobie Brothers Experience on June 22; Local Under the Lights on July 6; Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience on July 8; Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute on July 14; Calpulli Mexican Dance Company on July 15; The Principles of Hip Hop: Celebrating 50 Years on July 19; The Beat Goes On — Cher Tribute Show on July 21; Classic Albums Live — Aretha’s Gold on July 29; Go Go Gadget on Aug. 2; Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones — A Tribute 2 Prince on Aug. 5; and SiriusXM Presents Yacht Rock Revue — Reverse Sunset Tour on Sept. 1.
Tickets for these performances go on sale to the public Thursday and Friday, March 23-24, at freemanarts.org. On-sale times will vary throughout the day, and interested attendees should check individual event pages for exact times.