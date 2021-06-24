The Delaware Seaside Railroad Club Inc. will soon be pulling into a new “station” as it prepares to move its headquarters from Dagsboro to Selbyville.
The club, which has about 70 members, will hold a final “Train-Load Yard Sale” at its current location, on Route 113 at Clayton’s Crossing, on Saturday, July 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to Robert Schadewald, the club’s fundraising chairperson.
After the sale, the club will begin the labor-intensive process of moving all of the model trains, tracks, scenery and other train-related items to the club’s new home, at 36668 Dupont Highway (Route 113) in Selbyville.
“It’s going to be quite a challenge,” Schadewald said. “We’re gluing everything down and taping down wires. We’re hoping to be able to move everything intact,” he said.
The club has model train layouts in five gauges (train and track sizes) — G, O, S, HO and N. In addition to his fundraising duties, Schadewald is the club’s coordinator for N-gauge train layouts.
The move, he said, was necessitated by an increase in the rent charged for the current space. The new location offers a little bit more space for the club, and “way more reasonable” rent, Schadewald said.
Most of the club’s operating funds come from donations — either from business sponsors or individuals, he noted. While he is the coordinator for those efforts, “It’s the members who make it happen,” he said, by meeting with businesses in the area and seeking sponsorships, which cost $100 per year, or by donation of at least $200 in goods or services to the club each year. Individuals can also become “patrons” for $100.
The COVID-19 pandemic, Schadewald said, put the brakes on a good bit of the club’s fundraising potential. As a club, they have waived sponsorship fees for businesses that might have been especially hard-hit by the effects of the virus outbreak.
While the club does not charge admission to its clubhouse, which is open to the public each Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., it does take donations.
“Because we’ve had less foot traffic,” Schadewald said, those donations have been reduced in the past 15 months.
The “Train-Load Yard Sale” will feature items from club members and some that have been donated for sale, as well as from vendors who have attended the club’s train shows at the Roxana Volunteer Fire Co. in the past. Anything sold by members at the yard sale will be at a 50 percent discount.
The club’s train shows were canceled this year, although the club was able to continue its yard sales outdoors.
Schadewald said he has been a member of the club for about five years, since moving to Millsboro from central New Jersey, but that he has been a model railroad fan since childhood. “My father introduced me to it,” when he was a young boy, he said.
“You get to model real life, railroad history,” Schadewald said. “That’s how I look at it.”
Members share an interest in model railroads, he said, but “We all have our own little specialty,” whether it be a particular gauge, or a certain aspect of the hobby, such as the electrical work that goes into the layouts or the creative design of the layouts.
The nice thing about the diversity of interests, Schadewald said, is that “We all help each other out” with the challenges of creating working model-train layouts.
While most of the club members are “older,” Schadewald said the club encourages young people to join its youth program, for which there are no dues.
“Our main goal is to educate people about model railroads,” he said. “That’s why we exist.”
The Delaware Seaside Railroad Club hopes to be in its new location by August, when it will resume its regular Wednesday and Saturday hours.
For more information on the Delaware Seaside Railroad Club, call (302) 448-5654. The club’s mailing address remains DSRC, P.O. Box 479, Ocean View, DE 19970.