The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Organization of Sussex County is inviting the public to participate in the 35th Annual Commemorative Weekend Celebration in honor of the late civil rights leader, on Jan. 14-16, 2023.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, organizers are again hosting the annual banquet. The banquet will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, beginning at 4:30 p.m., at the CHEER Center at 20520 Sand Hill Road in Georgetown.
The speaker will be educator, columnist and author Peter E. Carter, a former public school administrator who has served communities in three states as a principal, and district and county superintendent, for more than 35 years. He is a board member for Delaware Botanic Gardens and Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation, and the author of a dual autobiography, “A Black First” and “A Black First…the Blackness Continues.”
On Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, organizers are encouraging people to worship at a location of their choice. “Throughout the weekend, we encourage you to participate in the various Day of Service events being sponsored by local organizations.”
On Monday, Jan. 16, they continue the annual tradition of conducting a Monday Holiday Community Worship Service, beginning at 10 a.m. The service will be in person, at Trinity Faith Christian Center, located at 15516 New Road, Lewes. The messenger this year will be the Rev. Gary L. Meekins, pastor of Harmony United Methodist Church in Millsboro.
The theme for the weekend this year is “Let Justice Roll Down Like Water.” The words were spoken by King in his historic “I Have a Dream” speech during the 1963 March on Washington.
“Dr. King understood that life-giving water holds potential to be placid and potent, resilient and renewing, fluid yet forceful,” organizers said. “The community’s support is always needed and appreciated in perpetuating and nurturing the legacy, the vision and the dream of Dr. King,” they added.
Donations to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Organization may be made to P.O Box 781, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Contributions will help fund scholarships for deserving youth in Sussex County and the ongoing work of the organization.
The price for the banquet is $50 for adults or $25 for children 15 or younger, by advance sale only. No tickets will be sold at the door. The deadline to reserve tickets is Dec. 30. For ticket sales or additional information, call Don Peterson at (703) 963-1871 or email mlkcelebration@gmail.com.
A souvenir booklet will be available, with full-page (8.5 by 10 inches, for $100) and half-page (8.5 by 5 inches, $50) ads available for purchase. (All ads must be camera-ready.) A patron list is also available, for $10.
For more information on ads and patrons, contact Bernice Edwards at (302) 236-6472 or Bedwards@firststatecaa.org.
For more information on the Monday Holiday Worship, call Janie Miller at (302) 227-3118.
For additional information on events, call Waynne Paskins at (302) 227-8738.