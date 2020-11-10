The Rehoboth Art League is offering a “Painting the Sacred: A Mixed Media Mandala” class on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local artist Barbara Buford will teach participants the step-by-step mixed-media process.
Students will begin the painting by creating a collaged background using colorful papers. This, Buford said, helps to get the creative juices flowing. Acrylic paint and inks will be added on top of the papers, and stencils will be used to add the mandala. This type of painting is considered meditative and intuitive.
The cost of the class is $90 per person. Class size will be kept small so social distancing can take place. Masks must be worn.
To register for the class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the RAL at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. The class will be held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.